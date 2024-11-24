Joe Rogan eyes this ‘job’ as Elon Musk hints at buying MSNBC; Tesla CEO says 'How amazing would this be?'

Joe Rogan has expressed his views after X owner Elon Musk hinted at a possible purchase of Microsoft NBC (MSNBC). The whole saga started when Donald Trump Jr. encouraged the SpaceX CEO to buy MSNBC after it was revealed that Comcast, the parent company of NBC Universal, was selling the network. Musk responded to Rogan's post and expressed some curiosity as he inquired about the cost of MSNBC,

Here's what Joe Rogan has to say

As their conversation went viral, the post drew the attention of veteran UFC analyst Rogan, who made a joke about hoping to play Rachel Maddow, a leftist political analyst who runs a weekly show on MSNBC.

As a point of comparison, Maddow is a liberal political analyst who reportedly makes an estimated $25 million annually as head of The Rachel Maddow Show, a weekly television news program on MSNBC.

While declaring that he would gladly take Maddow's job, Rogan also said he would dress similarly and spew the “lies” he said she was promoting.

“If you buy MSNBC I would like Rachael Maddow's job. I will wear the same outfit and glasses, and I will tell the same lies,” Rogan tweeted.

Musk praised his proposal, saying: “How amazing would this be?”

This won't be Musk's first controversial deal

It won't be Musk's most significant purchase if he moves forward with buying MSNBC from Comcast. In 2022, he famously bought Twitter from Twitter, Inc. and altered its name to X.

Rogan firmly believed that free expression depended on this acquisition.

Rogan has frequently hailed Musk as a model of free expression, and the two seem to have become more politically aligned after Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential election.

The CEO of SpaceX recently responded to the popular podcaster's choice to include “Dragon Believer” in his X bio, which was a lighthearted retort to Joy Behar's mockery of the comedian.

“Have to say that @joerogan's profile description is awesome,” the X owner said.