Hulk Hogan indicates Trump may offer him key role in upcoming administration: ‘You’d be great to run…’

WWE star Hulk Hogan has indicated that President-elect Donald Trump may offer him a position in his upcoming cabinet. According to Hogan, the idea about nominating him emerged when he and Trump were conversing about physical fitness and diet following the rally.(Getty Images via AFP)

During an interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Saturday, the former professional wrestler recalled a conversation he had with Trump during an October election event at Madison Square Garden. According to him, Trump appeared amenable to having Hogan serve during his second tenure.

“My president said, ‘You know something, you’d be great to run the President’s Council on Physical Fitness,'” Hogan said of their conversation at the New York rally.

The President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition is a federal advisory body that promotes physical activity and a balanced diet, as per its website. Outgoing President Joe Biden extended the council until September 30, 2025.

How did idea about nominating Hogan emerged

According to Hogan, the idea emerged when he and Trump were conversing about physical fitness and diet following the rally.

“At the end of the day, when I was in the back at Madison Square Garden after the whole rally, we were talking about Robert Kennedy, I was talking about nutrition, and how many foreign countries won’t even let their people eat the food that we eat here in America,” the WWE star stated.

“It’s so bad, and it’s poisoned a generation of kids. And at the end of the day, we start talking about physical fitness,” he added.

Hogan gave speech at RNC

Hogan's comments follow Trump's appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental attorney and anti-vaccine campaigner, to head the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Public health specialists were shocked with the nomination, fearing he may influence important government institutions, increase vaccination skepticism, and manipulate agency funds to support his preferred viewpoints.

Hogan, a staunch Trump supporter, addressed at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July, before Trump formally accepted his party's presidential nomination. He drew some of the greatest cheers of the evening, demonstrating how popular he was with the audience.