Kim Kardashian’s $30K ‘low-maintenance boyfriend’ from Elon Musk’s Tesla sparks wild fan reactions

Kim Kardashian has just introduced us to her newest, most unique friend: a Tesla Optimus Robot! This isn't just any robot; it's a sleek, futuristic companion that can wave, run, dance, and even blow a few kisses. In a recent Instagram post, Kim shared a video of her and the robot bonding. Kim Kardashian attended the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala in a plunging white gown styled with a floor-sweeping cape (REUTERS)

The two were seen doing heart signs together, with the robot perfectly mirroring Kim's moves. The Optimus Bot made its October debut during the "We, Robot" event where it even interacted with a few attendees.

Kim Kardashian reveals her new Tesla Optimus Robot

Despite the critics, Elon Musk’s latest invention has earned a stamp of approval from none other than the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. In a playful Instagram video, Kardashian introduced her $20,000–$30,000 Optimus Bot, gushing about its impressive features.

"Hi! Can you do this? I love you?" Kardashian asked the humanoid robot, holding out her hand in a half-heart shape. To her delight, the robot waved back and completed the heart with its own hand. "You know how to do that?" she exclaimed, with excitement.

Next, Kardashian asked the robot what it wanted to do next, and it responded by jogging gesture. Laughing, the SKIMS founder said, "That running move gets me." Out of nowhere, the robot then began to hula dance, and the reality star exclaimed, "Oh! You’re Hawaiian,” before asking it to blow a kiss.

The duo's playful banter continued as Kim asked the robot its height. In a creative response, the robot raised its hand to indicate its height. Kim laughed, "Oh, you're that tall!. The robot's unexpected moves kept Kim entertained. It spontaneously started lifting its arms up and down, which Kim interpreted as a "raise the roof" gesture.

Watching the video, fans teased Kim saying, “lol she got a low-maintenance boyfriend.” Another quipped, “and this is the perfect love story we needed.” “Oh god did you see that that’s insane wow,” a third chimed in. ““Hey Kim, congrats on finding the ultimate low-maintenance boyfriend! He doesn’t eat, sleep, or leave the toilet seat up. Just watch out for the world domination software update. #RobotRomance #LoveConquersTech 😅.”

More about Elon Musk’s Optimus

Optimus is a humanoid robot developed and designed by Tesla to automate tasks and improve workplace safety. Company’s CEO Elon Musk has made ambitious claims about the robot, predicting it will become the most popular product in history while being priced under $30,000. However, experts have raised concerns that the rise of such robots could threaten many jobs as they begin to replace human workers.

Musk showed off Optimus robots at Tesla's 'We Robot' event. The robots showcased their abilities to do multiple tasks such as serving drinks, pulling some dance moves, engaging with attendees, and being friendly. However, despite the excitement, the tech giant faced criticism, with some accusing Tesla of drawing inspiration from the 2004 sci-fi movie I, Robot. Fans of the film were quick to notice the striking similarities between Tesla’s Optimus Bot, Robotaxi, and Robovan designs and the movie's robots.