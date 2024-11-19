Manhunt for Indian-origin husband in UK after wife found dead in car boot: Harshita Brella murder

British police have launched a manhunt for Pankaj Lamba, an Indian-origin man suspected of murdering his 24-year-old wife, Harshita Brella, in the country. Her body was discovered in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London, last week, prompting an investigation. Authorities believe Lamba, her husband, is behind what has been described as a “targeted incident,” and have urged the public to come forward with any information. Photo issued by Northamptonshire Police of Harshita Brella and Pankaj Lamba (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

Indian-Origin husband suspected in wife’s death

Pankaj Lamba, a resident of Corby, has been identified as the prime suspect in the murder of Harshita Brella, according to police. Investigators suspect Lamba transported her body from Northamptonshire to Ilford before leaving the country. Chief Inspector Paul Cash revealed that a team of 60 detectives is actively working on the case.

Investigations include house-to-house searches, property inspections, and analysis of CCTV footage, along with data from automatic number plate recognition systems. “We are, of course, continuing to appeal for any information that will help us piece together exactly what happened as we work to get justice for Harshita,” he added.

The investigation began on Wednesday after Northamptonshire Police were alerted about Brella’s safety. When officers arrived at her Corby residence, there was no response. The search for her soon turned into a missing person case, leading to the heartbreaking discovery of her body early Thursday morning in the boot of a car on Brisbane Road.

Harshita Brella murder case

A neighbor of 24-year-old Harshita Brella recalled hearing two intense arguments in the days before her body was found. Kelly Philp, who lives next door, said she overheard an intense argument between a man and a woman on Wednesday. "The argument was in a language I couldn’t understand, but it was very heated, with raised voices," the 41-year-old told the Daily Mirror. “The woman’s voice sounded scared.”

"I heard a commotion between a man and a woman, and I heard banging around. I didn’t call the police; I just thought it was a relationship argument," she explained. The Corby neighbor also recalled hearing two men arguing shortly afterward, followed by "a back gate slamming shut.”

A police spokesperson previously confirmed that Harshita Brella had been a victim of domestic violence and, in early September, was placed under a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

According to the reports, a post-mortem was conducted at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Friday with police “working around the clock to establish the circumstances behind her death, including the exact location and timeframe in which it took place,” said senior investigating officer Johnny Campbell. “She was a young woman in her early 20s with her whole life ahead of her and it is absolutely tragic that her life has been cut short in this way,” he added.