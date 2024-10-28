Indian-origin man charged with attempted murder after woman, two children stabbed in London

An Indian-origin man was charged with three counts of attempted murder after the stabbing last week of three people – a woman and two children – in east London. Commuters travel past City of London police officers standing on London Bridge. (Reuters File Photo/Used only for representation)

Kulvinder Ram, 48, appeared at Barkingside Magistrate's Court on Monday, days after the attack in First Avenue, Dagenham. The Metropolitan Police identified him as a resident of the area.

“Ram was arrested following a stabbing in First Avenue, Dagenham on Friday, 25 October. A woman aged in her 30s, an eight-year-old girl, and a two-year-old boy, were all found suffering stab injuries,” a statement from the Metropolitan Police read.

Also, according to the statement, the victims' injuries were not life-threatening. Additionally, while the release did not mention if Ram, the arrested Indian-origin man, was related to the victims, it stated the involved parties were known to each other. However, it gave no further details.

The incident

As per a report in The Independent, police were called to a residential street in Dagenham at 5:35 pm on the day. There, officers found the woman and the two kids; the injured were rushed to a hospital as was Ram, though he was assessed and later discharged straight into police custody.

Meanwhile, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, responsible for policing in the area, condemned the attack as ‘truly shocking’ and thanked the residents for their ‘assistance and patience.’

“A crime scene will remain in place for some time while our officers carry out vital work and there will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days,” he said, and appealed to the members of the public to contact officers with any information that could assist in the investigation.

(With PTI inputs)