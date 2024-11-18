‘Starting world war 3’: Biden accused of pushing ‘aggressive’ policies ahead of Trump presidency

Donald Trump Jr. is accusing the Biden administration of stoking tensions that could lead to "World War 3" ahead of his father's return to the White House in January. The claim comes after President Joe Biden authorised the Ukrainian military to use American-supplied long-range missiles to target Russian territory, a move that could escalate tensions between the U.S. and Russia—tensions Trump claims could be handled with ease. President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, on Wednesday. (AP)

Reports indicate that North Korea has deployed more than 15,000 troops to the Kursk region, while Kyiv is reportedly preparing to use advanced missiles to strike critical targets deep within Russia.

Trump Jr. slams Biden policies and Military-Industrial Complex

“The Military Industrial Complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives,” Trump Jr., 46, tweeted on November 18, shortly after reports confirmed that the Ukrainian military was granted permission to use Army Tactical Missile Systems on the northeast border to target Russia.

Also read: Joe Biden approves Ukraine's use of US long-range missiles for strikes in Russia

“Gotta lock in those $Trillions. Life be damned!!! Imbeciles!” he added. This follows months of requests from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while Trump vowed to end the war once he succeeds Biden.

“As President Trump has said on the campaign trail, he is the only person who can bring both sides together in order to negotiate peace, and work towards ending the war and stopping the killing,” Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung told the NY Post earlier.

Start of World War 3?

In response, Andrei Klishas, a senior member of Russia's Federation Council, warned via Telegram that the West’s escalation could lead to the complete collapse of Ukrainian statehood "by morning,” according to Reuters.

Also read: Swastika flags raised in Ohio: Governor condemns neo-Nazi march, says ‘your hate isn’t welcome’

Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of Russia's upper house international affairs committee, warned that Moscow's response would be swift, calling the escalation a "very big step towards the start of World War Three." President Vladimir Putin had said before in September that letting Ukraine hit Russian land with missiles from the West would lead to a direct fight between the West and Russia, changing the whole conflict’s nature.

Biden’s decision has also sparked massive backlash online, with many labeling the act as "foolishness." "Biden is trying to start World War 3. This is pathological and totally insane. US weaponry should NOT be used to fire into the interior of Russia! Imagine if Russia supplied missiles to fire into America!" MAGA supporter Charlie Kirk said. "The American people overwhelmingly voted for Trump to bring peace, and now Biden is leading us into World War 3,” another netizen commented.