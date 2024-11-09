Donald Trump Jr. faces backlash for domestic violence joke in celebratory post for father's win

Donald Trump Jr. decided to celebrate his father’s victory in the US Selections over Kamala Harris in an unprecedented way. On November 8, Friday, he shared a post on Instagram, making a domestic violence joke to declare Donald Trump’s win. The joke elicited mixed reactions from his followers. In a controversial Instagram post, Donald Trump Jr. joked about domestic violence while celebrating his father's election victories over Clinton and Harris. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Donald Trump Jr.’s domestic violence joke

Trump Jr. thought it would be hilarious to crack a joke about domestic violence to celebrate his triumph over two women in the past elections. He posted a meme with his father’s infamous mugshot along with pictures of the vice president and Hillary Clinton. The post read, “Trump arrested for beating two women” and in the caption he wrote, “Another indictment coming soon probably..." adding the cherry on top.

He joked about a sensitive topic, referring to Trump winning over Clinton and Harris in the past elections. Trump Jr.’s post has garnered an alarming 453,860 likes on his post. Meanwhile, the comment section of the post received mixed reactions from the netizens. He has been a strong advocate of his father’s campaign in the months leading up to the elections.

Trump Jr., born in Manhattan, New York, is the eldest son of Trump and Ivana Zelníková. He gained public attention by appearing on NBC's The Apprentice in 2006 and 2014, a competition show where the winner received a $250,000 prize and a contract to manage one of his father's businesses, as reported by Marca.

Netizens react to Trump Jr.'s post

Netizens have hot and cold reactions to Trump’s eldest son’s celebratory post for his father. A user wrote in the comment section, “As a conservative who voted for Trump, this is your reminder to pretend you’re not 12. You’re the president's son, not Richie Rich.” A second user wrote, “I believe it’s legal if done in defence of a country that was on the verge of being royally fu**ed.”

One user wrote, “He is a blessed Man we all admire and respect. We will make our Nation United again !!!! Let’s go that road towards more health, and success …..road to recovery,” while another user wrote, “I voted for Trump and I'm glad he won. Let's not be classless and not prove to the Democrats that we are who they say we are. Let's be better than that.” A user wrote, “Grabbed em by the Pdiddle and tossed them right out.”