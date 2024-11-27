Elon Musk's mom says it's ‘degrading’ to call tech billionaire ‘wealthy’

Elon Musk's mother thinks it is degrading to call him “wealthy.” In a sit-down with Fox Business anchor Stuart Varney on Monday, Maye Musk gushed over the Tesla CEO and discussed his friendship with Donald Trump. The 76-year-old dietician also warned that the “dishonest” mainstream media would try to wedge issues between her son and the president-elect. Dietitian and model Maye Musk attends the Central Asian Women's Forum "BeWoman" in Almaty, Kazakhstan October 17, 2024. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev(REUTERS)

Maye Musk gushes over ‘genius of the world’ son Elon

Gushing over her son, Maye said that she finds it “degrading” when people call Elon a “billionaire.” “I don’t like the word ‘wealthy’ or ‘billionaire’ or things like that because I think it’s degrading,” she said of the Space X founder, who is the richest man in the world, with a net worth of over $300 billion.

“I think he’s the genius of the world, and people are loving him for that!” Maye continued, adding, “They love him because of what he does, and they respect him. And I’m very proud of him.” She also explained Elon's friendship with Trump, saying that they “have a lot of fun.”

Maye went on to say, “I’ve seen them together, but very shortly. I live in New York, and they’re in Mar-a-Lago or at a SpaceX launch, and they just seem to be having fun. A lot of fun.” “And it’s nice for both of them to have fun, and [Elon] really respects him a lot and is really happy that there’s a future for America now,” she added.

The model also issued a stern warning about the mainstream media, calling them “dishonest Democrat media.” “They will be trying to break up the relationship. They will be hating everything,” Maye said in reference to Elon and Trump's friendship. “And I told that to Elon, he said he expects that because they were dishonest before the election,” she added.



