Bill Ackman says Donald Trump will ‘use tariffs as a weapon,' Elon Musk agrees: ‘This will be highly effective’

Bill Ackman has responded after Donald Trump said he would impose a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico on the day he takes office. In an X post, Ackman said the president-elect “is going to use tariffs as a weapon to achieve economic and political outcomes.” Bill Ackman says Donald Trump will ‘use tariffs as a weapon,' Elon Musk agrees (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo, REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo, REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo)

“To be clear, according to Trump the 25% tariffs will not be implemented, or if implemented will be removed, once Mexico and Canada stop the flow of illegal immigrants and fentanyl into the U.S.,” Ackman wrote. “In other words, @realDonaldTrump is going to use tariffs as a weapon to achieve economic and political outcomes which are in the best interest of America, fulfilling his America first policy.”

“This is a great way for Trump to effect foreign policy changes even before he takes office,” he added.

Elon Musk also responded to Ackman’s post. Sharing the post, he agreed with Ackman, saying, “This will be highly effective”.

What did Donald Trump say?

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before. Right now a Caravan coming from Mexico, composed of thousands of people, seems to be unstoppable in its quest to come through our currently Open Border.”

Trump then said that he will “sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders” on January 20, which would be “one of my many first Executive Orders”. He added, “This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country! Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem. We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price!”