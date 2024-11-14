Bill Ackman compared Yale University to Hamas in an X post that has gone viral, where he also called the Ivy League school “potentially even more dangerous” than the terror group. Ackman’s post quotes “a friend” who was “asked to write a recommendation for his daughter who is applying to Yale.” The unnamed “friend” wrote that although they think the student is qualified, they were unwilling to write the letter. Bill Ackman calls Yale University ‘potentially even more dangerous’ than Hamas in viral post (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“You wouldn't ask me to write a letter of recommendation for her admission to Hamas. But Yale is no different than Hamas, a cult that abides no disagreement, and a cult certain of its purpose and mission beyond reflection. Yale is potentially even more dangerous. Hamas will be defeated shortly. Yale will continue to send its graduates into positions of power for years,” the post reads.

“A recent study at Harvard found that roughly 50% of the students and professors wouldn't discuss "uncomfortable" topics. An essential life skill is the ability to change your mind. She won't learn that at any Ivy league school. Their reputations are still so strong that their faculty, staff and graduates all possess the arrogant certainty of religious fanatics,” the post further says, adding, “I am sorry to disappoint you. I wish her the best in her search for a school”.

Yale was one of several colleges that saw protests by students denouncing Israeli military strikes in Gaza following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel last year. Yale Corporation, which handles the school’s $40 billion endowment, refused to accept the students’ calls to divest from companies doing business with Israel.

‘Ivy league schools aren't worth the price of brainwashing your children’

Many agreed to Ackman in the comment section of the post, with one X user writing, “My niece just graduated from Yale. Every bad thing you’ve heard about it? It is actually worse.” “I stopped doing alumni admissions interviews and giving to Yale years ago for these exact underlying reasons. None of my kids applied to Yale,” one user wrote, while another said, “Ivy league schools aren't worth the price of brainwashing your children”.

“This is exactly why I no longer do essay coaching for students applying to the Ivies and a history of other schools, my grad school Alma mater (UPENN) included. Bookmarking!” said one user, while another wrote, “Pretty much my view on Yale as an alum these days. These institutions still have enormous amounts of power, and its helpful to nurture conservatives who are there, but for the vast majority of talented kids, their efforts are better spent elsehwere.”