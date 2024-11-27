Menu Explore
Donald Trump asks Black girl if he can buy her hair ‘for millions’ in bizarre video

ByMuskaan Sharma
Nov 27, 2024 02:39 PM IST

In a viral video, Donald Trump asked a young girl if he could buy her hair for millions while at a golf club.

In a video that many are calling absurd, US President-elect Donald Trump was seen asking a young girl if he could “buy” her hair for “millions” of dollars at his Florida golf club. The clip shows Trump driving around in a golf buggy when he drives by a Black girl who waves at him as he got closer.

The clip shows Trump driving around in a golf buggy when he drives by a Black girl who waves at him as he got closer.(X/@patriottakes)
The clip shows Trump driving around in a golf buggy when he drives by a Black girl who waves at him as he got closer.(X/@patriottakes)

He stopped up beside a group of club members and supporters who greeted him with applause when he noticed the young girl.

Wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap and a matching red jacket, Trump said: “Oh, I love that girl. I love that hair. I want her hair!”

He then tried to ask the girl if he could purchase her hair. “Can I buy your hair? I’ll pay you millions for that,” he proposed as laughter was heard from others.

Take a look at the video here:

The girl replies by telling the 78-year-old that she voted for him and Trump responds by saying, " I voted for you too."

He asked the "beautiful" child to join him on his golf cart for a photo. “That’s amazing,” someone from the crowd is heard saying. “You can say you were with the president, and you played golf with him.”

‘So creepy and weird’

The video which went viral on social media has divided the internet. While some praised Trump for showing his “human” side, others labelled the exchange as “weird.” Others pointed out that the president-elect's comments could be considered racist.

“This is so creepy and weird. A grown man yells out that he wants buy a young girl’s hair. That’s weird, joking or not," said one user, while another commented: "This is why people love Trump. He’s human just like the rest of us and actually has a heart.”

(Also read: Inside Donald Trump's private jet: Kai Trump takes fans on grand tour)

"I love that girl" Weird someone would say this to a child they probably don't know," a user pointed out.

