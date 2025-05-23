Billy Joel cancels all shows amid tragic brain disorder diagnosis: ‘I'm sincerely sorry to…'

Billy Joel has announced the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates following a recent health diagnosis. The 76-year-old music legend revealed on May 23 that he has been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a neurological disorder caused by a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain. The condition, which typically affects individuals over the age of 65, can lead to symptoms such as difficulty walking, memory issues, and loss of bladder control. Billy Joel cancels all upcoming tour dates due to a recent health diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).(Getty)

Also Read: Today co-host Sheinelle Jones breaks silence on husband Uche Ojeh's tragic death as fans pay tribute

Billy Joel announces tour date cancellation amid brain disorder diagnosis

According to a detailed announcement on Instagram, the recent concert performances have severely impacted Joel's health, “leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance.” The doctor has instructed the Piano Man to “refrain from performing during this recovery period,” since he is going through a specific physical therapy under the guidance of his medical team.

The announcement ended on a hopeful note, with Joel’s team assuring fans that he is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage," as reported by The New York Post.

It also contained a statement from Joel who said, “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”

Also Read: 2025 Jones Beach air show: Lineup, location and more to know for Memorial Day weekend

Will Joel's cancelled shows get refunded?

Fans who purchased tickets to Billy Joel’s canceled shows, scheduled in cities like New York, New Orleans, Toronto, Santa Clara, Salt Lake City, Washington, D.C., and Liverpool, will receive automatic refunds to their original form of payment. The cancellations follow a string of previously postponed dates in March, which were initially attributed to a “medical condition.”