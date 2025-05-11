Was Elmo fired from Sesame Street? LinkedIn post about beloved Muppet goes viral

A LinkedIn post has gone viral after claiming that Sesame Street’s Elmo was recently laid off after 45 years on the beloved children’s show, reportedly due to federal budget cuts in US. The parody post struck a chord online following the Trump administration’s controversial move to cut key education grants that help fund PBS Kids. The post was not shared from an official Sesame Street account.(X/simonsquibb)

“Unfortunately Elmo was recently laid off because of the federal budget cuts. Elmo worked at Sesame Street for 45 years. Elmo is sad. Elmo loved his time at Sesame Street,” the post read.

Written in Elmo’s signature third-person, childlike voice, the parody post was created by a LinkedIn user and quickly spread across X (formerly Twitter), triggering widespread sympathy and concern for the red Muppet.

‘Elmo is sad’

"Elmo is going to miss his friends Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Ernie, Bert, Abby, Grover, Count and so many more. They made Elmo's day so much better," the post continued.

"Elmo is looking for his next opportunity. Elmo is good at so many things. Like hugs. Elmo LOVES giving hugs. Elmo can also recognize the letter E, spell his name, feel empathy, sing ‘Elmo’s Song,’ and ask how you are doing. Elmo is open to full-time or freelance roles. If you hear of any opportunities, or want a hug, let’s connect. And if you want to help Elmo and his friends, please urge your local Congress person to save Public Media. While Elmo is sad, Elmo is excited for what’s next. And one more thing: Elmo loves you.”

While the post didn’t come from an official Sesame Street source, it resonated deeply with fans. Many shared it as a lighthearted but poignant reminder of the impact of recent budget cut under the Trump administration.

