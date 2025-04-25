Boy or girl? Peppa Pig’s Mummy Pig reveals gender of new baby, shares parenting tips

Beloved cartoon character Peppa Pig broke the internet when the TV show character's official Instagram page announced that her mother, Mummy Pig, would soon be giving birth to her second sibling. The popular kids show Peppa Pig will soon feature a third piglet sibling along with Peppa, four, and her brother George, two. The popular kids show Peppa Pig will soon feature a third piglet sibling along with Peppa, four, and her brother George, two.(Instagram/officialpeppa)

The announcement by the TV show, which has been translated into 40 languages and is popular across the globe, has stirred excitement among the global fanbase. Now, in an exclusive interview with Grazie, Mummy Pig has revealed the gender of the unborn piglet.

She revealed that Peppa and George will soon have a new baby sister and but they have no decided on a name yet.

The interview with Grazie also included discussions about Mummy Pig's pregnancy cravings for peanut butter and pickle sandwich. She revealed that the experience has brought the Pig family together and even spoke about how the British family will afford having another child amidst a cost-of-living crisis.

"I won’t say it hasn’t been a concern for us – babies are expensive, and times are already quite tight. We still have lots of Peppa and George’s pre-loved baby things for the new little one to use, so that helps with some of the costs – and it’s very good for the planet, too," the interview quoted Mummy Pig as saying.

Parenting tips and childcare

Mummy Pig also discussed childcare arrangement for the new baby with Granny and Grandpa Pig and spoke about their parenting styles.

"We teach them to treat others as they’d want to be treated, and to look after each other and their friends however they can. Kind hands and kind words, as we say. But when they do get upset or angry, as all little ones do sometimes, they know they can come to us, and we’ll figure it out together – and be back to giggling and oinking together in no time," she said.

She also hinted at a birth episode to be included in the TV show soon and shared tips for new parents expecting a little one.

"Sleep when the baby sleeps, you can never pack enough nappies and trust your instincts. But really, it all comes down to teamwork. Make sure you’re looking after yourself, as well as your little ones. And enjoy every moment – they’ll be bigger and running circles around you before you know it," she said.

(Also read: Peppa Pig to get a new sibling? Mummy Pig announces pregnancy, internet asks about ‘gender reveal, baby shower’)