Peppa Pig to get a new sibling? Mummy Pig announces pregnancy, internet asks about ‘gender reveal, baby shower’

The beloved cartoon character Peppa Pig, who learns something every day while having fun with her family, is going to be a big sister soon. According to the official Instagram page dedicated to the animated television character, her mother, Mummy Pig, is pregnant for a third time. The phenomenal show Peppa Pig has been translated into over 40 languages and has fans worldwide. An image shared on the official Instagram page dedicated to Peppa Pig shows Mommy Pig announcing her pregnancy. (Instagram/@officialpeppa)

About the announcement:

Mummy Pig shared this exciting news during a special segment on Good Morning Britain. “I'm excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because we're having another baby. I'm due in the summer, and we're all so excited,” she said.

“A little overwhelmed at the thought of having 3 children under 5 running around, but mostly just completely delighted,” she continued.

How is Peppa Pig handling the news?

“We weren’t able to keep it a secret for long. Peppa knew something was going on, and she’s such a curious thing - we had to tell her before she popped!” her mom said.

"They’ve had the occasional wobble and worry, but they’re mostly so excited! Every day they ask me how big the baby is, when is it coming, does it like Muddy Puddles and dinosaurs... It never stops!" she added.

How did social media react?

People posted varied comments while reacting to the news. Fans were happy about this new addition to the show. A few, however, expressed disbelief, citing how the pregnancy of a cartoon character was announced on TV.

An individual posted on social media, “George is about to experience middle child syndrome.” Another added, “I want to know about the gender reveal and the baby shower.” A third expressed, “I'm sorry, but what? They used a slot on the news for this?” A fourth wrote, “Peppa Pig getting a new sibling? The internet is about to go wild with this one.”

Why this new addition?

“Pre-schoolers welcoming a new sibling will strongly relate to these new stories and can learn how to handle the new moment,” Esra Cafer told the Independent. Cafer is a senior vice president of franchise strategy and management at Hasbro - the company that owns the Peppa Pig franchise.

“Even only children will delight in watching the ups and downs of having a new baby in the Peppa house. It allows parents and children to learn with Peppa as she navigates new territory,” the VP added.

With each episode, she tells the story of her family - Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig and younger brother Georg - and about things around her.