Courtney Reese: 5 things to know about missing Tennessee mom last seen at Donelson laundromat
Family members are asking the public to help find Courtney Reese, a missing 36-year-old Wilson County woman who was last seen in Donelson.
Family members are asking the public to help find a missing 36-year-old Wilson County woman who was last seen in Donelson, according to the sheriff’s office. Courtney Reese, a Tennessee mother, was dropped off at a laundromat in Donelson, and was last seen in Nashville on August 18, per WSMV4.
Also Read | Where is Craig K. Streeter? New York man, 73, disappears while camping in the Adirondacks
Five things to know about Courtney Reese
Here are five things to know about Courtney Reese:
- Reese, of Lebanon, Tennessee, was dropped off outside the Loads of Clothes laundromat in Donelson on August 18 around 1 pm local time, according to a missing persons post by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.
- Reese later reportedly tried to call people to see if they could pick her up, but no one was available at the time. This was the last time she was seen.
- Reese, a mother to a three-month-old, has black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and jean shorts.
- Reese’s mother, Bonnie Oliver, told ABC affiliate WKRN that she last heard from her daughter at 5:52 pm that same day when she asked her for a ride home. Oliver explained that she felt “responsibility” for the situation because she was not free to pick up her daughter at the time. “At that moment, I couldn’t [go],” she said, “and I regret it, because I always go. No matter where my kids are, if they need me, I go.”
- Oliver revealed that Reese gave birth to a healthy baby boy three months ago on May 23. She added that her daughter had experienced three miscarriages, and would not willingly leave her child. “She has to come home,” her mom said. “He’s too important, and I know he’s important to her. I know that without a shadow of a doubt.”
Latest update
On Sunday, September 6, a volunteer search party searched a wooded area after they received a tip about a bad odor, WKRN reported. The team was joined by a cadaver dog.
They searched on foot and were unable to find Reese. Organizers believe the scent came from an animal.
Also Read | Who is Scarlett Patricia Acuna? Search underway for ‘critically missing’ 13-year-old Southern California girl
“Every day I wake up and call her phone,” Oliver added. “I always said this has to be the worst thing, not knowing where your child is or family member.”
A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to Reese.
Anyone with any information on Reese’s whereabouts is urged to reach out to Metro Nashville Police at 615-862-8600.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More