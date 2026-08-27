Where is Leonardo Paco De la Rosalund? AMBER Alert issued for 1-year-boy last seen in Modesto, California

The child has been described as a white male. His clothing remains unknown.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing one-year-boy who was last seen in Modesto, California . Authorities believe Leonardo Paco De la Rosalund may now be in Nevada , per news3lv.com.

Investigators said that the child may be traveling in a black 2009 Toyota Scion with California license plate 6US848.

What we know so far Rosalund may be with his mother, Rehanna Star De La Rosalund, authorities believe. The mother has been described as a white female who is 5-foot-1 and 119 pounds. Her clothing description is unknown.

Rosalund may also be with his mother’s boyfriend, Donny Alichanh.

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While the child was last seen in Modesto, he may reportedly have returned to the Las Vegas or Reno area.

Other recent AMBER Alerts An AMBER alert is an emergency message sent to the public to help find a kidnapped child who is believed to be in grave danger. The system is named after Amber Hagerman, a nine-year-old girl who was abducted and murdered in Texas in 1996.

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Among several recent cases for which AMBER alerts had to be issued was the kidnapping of a missing seven-year-old girl, Izabella Bond. Idaho State Police said the alert was later canceled after she was found safe. Bond was taken by Amber Farson, who was arrested on a felony kidnapping charge by the Ada County Sheriff's Office, according to online jail records, KTVP7 reported.

Another recent AMBER alert was issued by the Washington State Patrol on behalf of the Wenatchee Police Department for a missing 1-year-old boy who requires specialized medical care. The alert for Eirick Sailema was later canceled, per Fox 12 Oregon.