The Anonymous Math Geek Who Quit Anthropic—and Became the Face of AI Safety

Over the past week, a global reckoning about the risks of artificial intelligence spread from the frontier labs of Silicon Valley to living rooms across America and the corridors of power in Washington and Beijing. Jacob Coxon in San Francisco on Wednesday. And it all started with a guy nobody had ever heard of. Until he publicly resigned from Anthropic and warned about the dangers of AI systems that could end humanity, Jacob Coxon was anonymous.

Deep Dive What led Jacob Coxon to resign from Anthropic and speak out about AI risks? How did Jacob Coxon's resignation impact discussions on AI safety? Why do some industry leaders agree with Jacob Coxon's concerns about AI?

The 27-year-old British researcher was a talented math student who went to Cambridge, spent his young adulthood in a London intellectual community known as the “rationalists” and briefly tried commodity trading before finding his way to Silicon Valley. But he barely had an online footprint. He didn’t strike friends as especially likely to leave his job in AI for ethical reasons. He wasn’t even a major player in the tightknit community of AI safety advocates who discuss grim scenarios at happy hours across San Francisco. Then he quit, telling the world that his former colleagues inside OpenAI and Anthropic “earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade” and the labs racing to build this technology are “gambling with our lives.” For years, AI researchers have issued dire warnings. But never before have they freaked out so many people so quickly. In effect, Coxon lit a match to a growing pile of concerning developments that on their own didn’t capture the world’s attention. Within days of Coxon sounding the alarm, the leaders of rival labs came together in a rare moment of unity and agreed it’s time to slow down the rapidly accelerating technological development. Meanwhile, President Trump said a “strong and smart” president is the only guardrail needed in the U.S., and China dismissed the concerns of American executives as “fearmongering.” The explosive response surprised Coxon, he said in an interview. It instantly made the math whiz in tortoiseshell glasses—one of hundreds just like him in Silicon Valley’s AI companies—a face of AI safety. Coxon decided to leave the industry on his own, he said, then sought advice from friends and members of the AI safety community. Those people quickly amplified his statements, including a network of AI researchers at nonprofits that have long been vocal about the potential for catastrophe. Some of these groups’ funders are connected to effective altruism, a philosophy focused on doing good in the world, including through charitable giving—and preventing AI from doing harm. His comments have also made him a target for AI boosters, who view his dramatic exit as part of a coordinated plot to enact stronger global regulations favorable to the biggest companies. In their view, the fears are overblown, and Coxon’s resignation has been a tool to accomplish that aim, promoted by some in the effective-altruism movement. Since he resigned, top executives of the world’s most valuable companies and AI labs have found themselves on opposite sides of the debate that he ignited. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said he agreed with Coxon more than he disagreed with him. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said he admired Coxon’s courage but questioned his claims about the future and condemned predictions of armageddon as irresponsible. Both his supporters and critics have labeled him a whistleblower, which he rejects. From his perspective, he wasn’t spilling company secrets. He was just saying in public what AI researchers discuss privately. Now he’s at the center of a fight between accelerationists, who think the benefits of AI outweigh risks, which can be mitigated by giving more people access to powerful models, and researchers who want to slow down the technology’s development before AI companies lose control. In the world of AI, those who are most alarmed by the risks have come to be known as “doomers.” “If a doomer means someone thinks we’re going to die if we don’t change what we’re doing,” Coxon said, “I’m definitely a doomer.”

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, left, spoke at an event with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on Tuesday in San Francisco.

‘The ‘wow’ moment’ Before he was a doomer, Coxon came across a book while at his elite Oxford prep school that would help shape his worldview. “Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies,” written by philosopher Nick Bostrom, an influential figure in the burgeoning effective-altruism movement, helped crystallize the fear that rogue AI could lead to existential risks. As a teenager in 2016, he watched Google DeepMind’s computer program AlphaGo beat a top-ranked Go player, a watershed moment for AI that showed machines could master domains that seemed to require human intuition and creativity. Coxon, the son of a professor of medieval German literature, took to math and was selected for the U.K. team at the International Mathematical Olympiad, the prestigious competition for high-schoolers. He came home with a silver medal in 2016 and a bronze the next year. One night, some of the math teams went on a field trip to a McDonald’s in Hong Kong. Inspired by Coxon and a formula in number theory known as the Chicken McNugget Theorem, they pooled their remaining food vouchers and bought hundreds of nuggets. With IMO participants from all over the world, they plowed through their McNuggets and crowded around a whiteboard trying to crack a tricky math puzzle. As it turned out, the kids in that room would later be his colleagues. Of the six members of Coxon’s team, three ended up working for AI labs—including one who also recently quit Anthropic. Joe Benton left Anthropic’s safety team in late August to join the AI research organization METR, later writing on X: “AI companies are racing to build machines that are much smarter than any human, and we may not survive this.”

Coxon, far right, with the 2017 Math Olympics team.

Coxon went to Cambridge, played squash and kept studying math. As he was graduating in 2020, OpenAI released a breakthrough model called GPT-3, which demonstrated one of the central tenets underpinning the AI boom: that capabilities would increase when models were trained on increasing amounts of data. “GPT-3 was really the ‘wow’ moment,” Coxon said. Coxon after college fell in with a small but influential community of rationalists seeking to remake the British government. The online-based community, which prized rigorous reasoning over political instinct, had gained a foothold in politics through Dominic Cummings, an architect of Brexit and a Downing Street adviser. (Coxon said this week on X that he relates to rationalists but opposes some practices associated with the movement, like polyamory and veganism.) Coxon lived in London at the Newspeak House, a self-described independent residential college that functioned as both a co-living space and event venue where young people gathered to discuss technology and politics. Coxon attended parties on the rooftop of the building, as did future AI players including Logan Graham, who was then a special adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and now leads Anthropic’s effort to stress-test models for future threats to national security. Another guest who once stopped by the Newspeak building was Avital Balwit, now Amodei’s chief of staff and the wife of hedge-fund trader Leopold Aschenbrenner. Coxon tried his hand at commodity trading, using statistical analysis and machine learning to predict energy prices. One acquaintance remembers Coxon batting around different career paths as he searched for ways to optimize his life trajectory. In his free time, he dug deeper into AI, believing it was the most exciting opportunity on the planet. He took what he described as a gap year, living in student housing with friends from college. Then he took a job at OpenAI. A start in Silicon Valley Coxon moved to San Francisco to start at OpenAI in 2023, after the blockbuster release of ChatGPT established the company as the industry’s leader. With his degree in math, he joined the lab through a six-month residency program for researchers who hadn’t worked in AI before. Those who work on safety often focus on “alignment,” the practice of making sure an AI system’s behavior matches human intentions. He specialized in pretraining, the initial steps of feeding massive amounts of text, images and code to the models before they can be fine-tuned for specific tasks. “Jacob is building the brain,” said Will DePue, a former colleague. “Then someone else trains the brain on how to behave in the real world.” He wasn’t known for being especially vocal or passionate about AI safety. DePue described him as a “normal researcher,” someone with the typical concerns of employees who know the strengths and risks of this technology better than anyone. In late 2023, he got early access to OpenAI’s first reasoning model, Q*, which was capable of breaking large problems down into pieces and thinking through them. Coxon said he gave it a tricky crossword puzzle and marveled as it reasoned through the problem. Over time, he said, he took note when members of OpenAI’s safety team left the company, including Daniel Kokotajlo, who started a research team forecasting different scenarios of AI development. Coxon worried about superintelligence that could exceed human capabilities. But he said he assumed that governments would coordinate to slow down the breakneck pace of development if it were ever necessary. “It felt like the warm-up to actual crunchtime,” Coxon said. He wasn’t ready to drop everything to work on safety. A friend recalled trying to convince him to move away from pretraining, arguing that pretraining could be dangerous for the world. Coxon didn’t make the jump.

When he quit, Coxon said his colleagues believe AI ‘could kill us all by the end of the decade.’