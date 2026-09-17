H-1B, US citizenship in focus as Texas Republican Chip Roy backs sweeping immigration changes

He stated, "Congress must PAUSE all immigration until we:

Roy's congressional office said in a post on X that Congress should "PAUSE all immigration" until lawmakers address six key areas.

H-1B visas and US citizenship are among several immigration policies Texas Republican Congressman Chip Roy wants Congress to overhaul as he renews his call for a sweeping pause on immigration.

H-1B visas targeted for overhaul Roy has called for an overhaul of the H-1B program, which allows US employers to temporarily hire foreign workers in specialty occupations.

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In remarks, Roy said the program had been abused and argued that changes were needed to protect American workers. He has separately introduced legislation that would change how H-1B workers are selected and impose additional restrictions on employers.

Birthright citizenship and Plyler v. Doe Roy's second major demand is to "terminate automatic citizenship", referring to birthright citizenship.

The PAUSE Act proposes limiting citizenship at birth to children whose mother or father is a US citizen or lawful permanent resident, subject to the bill's other provisions. This would change the current constitutional framework governing citizenship at birth if enacted.

Roy also wants Congress to reverse Plyler v. Doe, the 1982 Supreme Court decision concerning public education for children who are unlawfully present in the US. The ruling held that states cannot deny children access to public elementary and secondary education because of their immigration status.

Family migration and Diversity Visa program Roy is also calling for an end to what he describes as "chain migration" and for the Diversity Visa program to be terminated.

The PAUSE Act would repeal the Diversity Immigrant Visa program and make changes to family-based immigration, including narrowing some categories of family sponsorship.

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Entry restrictions and welfare benefits Roy's post also calls for prohibiting the entry of people he describes as adherents of Sharia law and members of the Chinese Communist Party.

The bill contains provisions addressing admission and immigration status based on specified affiliations and activities, including membership in the Chinese Communist Party and categories involving terrorism. These remain proposed restrictions, not current blanket entry bans.

Roy also wants people who are in the US unlawfully to be barred from accessing means-tested federal benefits. He specifically cited programs including SNAP, SSI, TANF, Medicaid, Medicare, WIC, federal student loans and public housing.