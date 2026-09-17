US sanctions on Russian oil, 100% tariff to make reaching Ukraine deal 'harder', warns Kremlin
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the new sanctions imposed by the US will make reaching a deal for Ukraine "harder."
After the United States passed a fresh bill to sanction the purchase of Russian crude, the Kremlin warned on Thursday that the bill would have an impact on the negotiations to end the Ukraine war.
Speaking to reporters during a press briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the new sanctions imposed by the US will make reaching a deal for Ukraine "harder."
"We are, of course, monitoring the progress of this document. It falls under the category of unfriendly actions, and of course, the imposition of any additional sanctions by the U.S. would certainly complicate efforts to find a peace settlement in Ukraine," said Peskov.
This warning from the Kremlin comes as Ukraine and Russia were set for a new round of talks, mediated by Washington.
New trilateral talks between Kyiv, Washington and Moscow are expected to be held in October. This meeting also comes after US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Kyiv and Moscow in September as part of an attempt to revive peace talks.
The Ukraine war, which is also known as the bloodiest war in Europe since the Second World War, is now raging on for a fifth year.
Deep Dive
US passes Russia sanctions bill
On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives passed a sweeping sanctions package intended to increase economic pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine.
The bill, which warns of 100 per cent tariffs on nations purchasing oil from Russia, has now been sent to President Donald Trump for signature.
The bill was passed by a margin of 262-159. The bill was initially backed by late Senator and Trump aide Lindsey Graham, who suggested a 500 per cent tariff on nations purchasing Russian oil and "fueling the war in Ukraine."
“Today is a big day. Congress has just sent an unmistakable message to Putin,” said US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who played a major role in backing the Russia sanctions bill.
The bill also targets Russia's "shadow fleet" of tankers that evade existing sanctions.
The top countries to be impacted by this bill are India, China, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan for their trade with Moscow.
Also Read | ‘India, you better buy oil somewhere else’: US senator’s warning after Russia sanctions bill clears House
Following the passage of the bill, India reiterated that it will guide its oil and crude purchases in line with the national interest of its population amid a volatile energy market.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More