US sanctions on Russian oil, 100% tariff to make reaching Ukraine deal 'harder', warns Kremlin

After the United States passed a fresh bill to sanction the purchase of Russian crude, the Kremlin warned on Thursday that the bill would have an impact on the negotiations to end the Ukraine war. Since coming to office in 2025, Trump has repeatedly imposed sanctions and tariffs on nations purchasing oil and crude from Russia amid the Ukraine war. (Gavriil Grigorov/Pool Sputnik Kr)

Speaking to reporters during a press briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the new sanctions imposed by the US will make reaching a deal for Ukraine "harder."

"We are, of course, monitoring the progress of this document. It falls under the category of unfriendly actions, and of course, the imposition of any additional sanctions by the U.S. would certainly complicate efforts to find a peace settlement in Ukraine," said Peskov.

This warning from the Kremlin comes as Ukraine and Russia were set for a new round of talks, mediated by Washington.

New trilateral talks between Kyiv, Washington and Moscow are expected to be held in October. This meeting also comes after US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Kyiv and Moscow in September as part of an attempt to revive peace talks.

The Ukraine war, which is also known as the bloodiest war in Europe since the Second World War, is now raging on for a fifth year.