Dilan Shaan Ashar update: Police release new surveillance images, parents' video message amid search for University of Maryland student
University of Maryland Police released new surveillance images in the search for 22-year-old Dilan Shaan Ashar, along with a video message from his parents.
University of Maryland Police have released new surveillance images in the search for Dilan Shaan Ashar, along with a video message from his parents. The 22-year-old University of Maryland student went missing late last week.
Ashar was last seen on camera around 2:30 am local time on Friday, October 2, according to the University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD), which said he was seen on campus at Terrapin Trail Garage.
In the recorded video message shared by police, his mother said, "Dilan, we love you so much and we hope you are safe. We want you home.”
The new surveillance photos shared by police show Ashar walking outside of TTG.
“As stated by Dilan’s family, he is without his cell phone, wallet, and any identification. We will continue to do our part. But we need your help in continuing to look for Dilan,” University of Maryland Police said in a Facebook post.
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“On October 2, in the late evening hours, during the initial video review, our Security Operations Center (SOC) found Dilan on camera at Terrapin Trail Garage (TTG) around 2:30 a.m., on October 2, 2026. Detectives and officers went over to TTG to begin the first search,” the post continued.
“Since the initial report on Friday, October 2, our patrol officers conducted checks of parking garages, wood lines, Lake Artemesia, and nearby parks. These checks have been re-occurring since Friday,” it said, adding that all the searches have “yielded no results.”
Dilan Shaan Ashar’s family speaks out
The last time Ashar’s parents communicated with him was around 6 pm on Thursday, October 1. Police said in an update over the weekend that they conducted a “systematic and methodical search” on Sunday, October 4.
Dilan’s mother, Binita Ashar, sought the public’s help to find her missing son, saying in a Facebook post, “Our son Dilan Ashar is missing, and we need your help.”
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“Please share this post, especially with anyone in College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, or the UMD community. Instead of messaging us, the best thing you can do is share it. We are grateful for every share,” she added. “Dilan, if you see this, we love you so much. You are not in trouble, and you don't need to explain anything. We just want you home. Call or text us anytime, day or night.”
Anyone with information about Ashar’s whereabouts is urged to contact UMPD at 301-405-3555 or submit a tip anonymously at https://umpd.umd.edu/contact-us/submit-tip.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More