University of Maryland Police have released new surveillance images in the search for Dilan Shaan Ashar, along with a video message from his parents. The 22-year-old University of Maryland student went missing late last week. Dilan Shaan Ashar update: Police release new surveillance images, parents' video message amid search for University of Maryland student (University of Maryland Police Department/Facebook)

Ashar was last seen on camera around 2:30 am local time on Friday, October 2, according to the University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD), which said he was seen on campus at Terrapin Trail Garage.

In the recorded video message shared by police, his mother said, "Dilan, we love you so much and we hope you are safe. We want you home.”

The new surveillance photos shared by police show Ashar walking outside of TTG.

“As stated by Dilan’s family, he is without his cell phone, wallet, and any identification. We will continue to do our part. But we need your help in continuing to look for Dilan,” University of Maryland Police said in a Facebook post.

Also Read | Who is Dilan Shaan Ashar? Parents ‘concerned’ as 22-year-old University of Maryland student disappears; search underway

“On October 2, in the late evening hours, during the initial video review, our Security Operations Center (SOC) found Dilan on camera at Terrapin Trail Garage (TTG) around 2:30 a.m., on October 2, 2026. Detectives and officers went over to TTG to begin the first search,” the post continued.