What time will Trump and JD Vance speak again at Dallas GOP convention? Karoline Leavitt to Ted Cruz- check Day 2 lineup
Vice President JD Vance will deliver the keynote address before President Donald Trump closes the second and final day of the RNC midterm convention in Dallas.
The Republican National Committee's first-ever midterm convention enters its second and final day on Thursday in Dallas. Vice President JD Vance is set to deliver the keynote address and President Donald Trump will then close the event.
The two-day gathering was held at the American Airlines Center. Republicans through this convention seek to energise voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections and defend their House and Senate majorities.
Thursday's programme also features House Speaker Mike Johnson, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Donald Trump Jr., Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Organisers have also scheduled tributes to the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk and the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
Deep Dive
Also read: RNC midterm convention schedule: Full 2-day lineup, speakers, singers, Trump and JD Vance speeches in Dallas
When will Trump and JD Vance speak?
According to the official programme, JD Vance will speak during the 8 pm–9 pm CT block (9 pm–10 pm ET), followed immediately by President Trump.
Trump will return to the stage one day after delivering a nearly two-hour address in which he urged Republicans to treat the midterm elections as if he were personally on the ballot. He also proposed sending $5,000 payments to Americans if Republicans retain control of Congress.
Trump, however, later acknowledged that the plan would require congressional approval.
Also read: Trump GOP convention speech fact check: From ‘first-ever midterm convention’ to winning the presidency ‘three times’
Full Day 2 speaker lineup
3 pm CT: The programme began with remarks from RNC Chairman Joe Gruters, Host Committee President Heather Washburne and Pastor Robert Jeffress. Republican candidates from North Carolina, Missouri, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and Texas also addressed the delegates.
4 pm to 5 pm CT: Speakers included House Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain, NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson, several congressional candidates and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.
5 pm to 6 pm CT: Speech from House Speaker Mike Johnson, followed by a tribute to Charlie Kirk, whose death last year continues to resonate among conservatives. Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are also scheduled to speak.
6 pm to 7 pm CT: The convention will pause to mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The tribute includes Frank Siller, CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, along with families and advocates of the tragedy.
7 pm to 8 pm CT: The prime-time programme begins at 7 pm. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, and Karoline Leavitt will take the stage to address the delegates.
8 pm to 9 pm CT: JD Vance will take the stage for the keynote address, followed by President Trump.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More