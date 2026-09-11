What time will Trump and JD Vance speak again at Dallas GOP convention? Karoline Leavitt to Ted Cruz- check Day 2 lineup

Thursday's programme also features House Speaker Mike Johnson, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Donald Trump Jr., Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Organisers have also scheduled tributes to the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk and the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The two-day gathering was held at the American Airlines Center. Republicans through this convention seek to energise voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections and defend their House and Senate majorities.

The Republican National Committee's first-ever midterm convention enters its second and final day on Thursday in Dallas. Vice President JD Vance is set to deliver the keynote address and President Donald Trump will then close the event.

What did Trump propose during his speech at the RNC convention?

What did Trump propose during his speech at the RNC convention?

What is the aim of the Republican National Committee's midterm convention in Dallas?

What is the aim of the Republican National Committee's midterm convention in Dallas?

What time will JD Vance and Donald Trump speak at the RNC midterm convention?

What time will JD Vance and Donald Trump speak at the RNC midterm convention?

Also read: RNC midterm convention schedule: Full 2-day lineup, speakers, singers, Trump and JD Vance speeches in Dallas

When will Trump and JD Vance speak? According to the official programme, JD Vance will speak during the 8 pm–9 pm CT block (9 pm–10 pm ET), followed immediately by President Trump.

Trump will return to the stage one day after delivering a nearly two-hour address in which he urged Republicans to treat the midterm elections as if he were personally on the ballot. He also proposed sending $5,000 payments to Americans if Republicans retain control of Congress.

Trump, however, later acknowledged that the plan would require congressional approval.

Also read: Trump GOP convention speech fact check: From ‘first-ever midterm convention’ to winning the presidency ‘three times’

Full Day 2 speaker lineup 3 pm CT: The programme began with remarks from RNC Chairman Joe Gruters, Host Committee President Heather Washburne and Pastor Robert Jeffress. Republican candidates from North Carolina, Missouri, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and Texas also addressed the delegates.

4 pm to 5 pm CT: Speakers included House Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain, NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson, several congressional candidates and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

5 pm to 6 pm CT: Speech from House Speaker Mike Johnson, followed by a tribute to Charlie Kirk, whose death last year continues to resonate among conservatives. Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are also scheduled to speak.

6 pm to 7 pm CT: The convention will pause to mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The tribute includes Frank Siller, CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, along with families and advocates of the tragedy.

7 pm to 8 pm CT: The prime-time programme begins at 7 pm. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, and Karoline Leavitt will take the stage to address the delegates.

8 pm to 9 pm CT: JD Vance will take the stage for the keynote address, followed by President Trump.