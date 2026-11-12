Chief of Staff Stephen Miller reshapes White House hierarchy, gives Cabinet secretaries greater control over messaging: Report

Stephen Miller has reportedly begun reshaping the White House’s structure after taking over as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff. A new memo has been shared, giving Cabinet secretaries greater control over departmental messaging and changing key reporting lines, Fox News reported. Stephen Miller reshuffles White House structure. (AP Photo)

The memo, titled “Administrative Matters and Personnel Changes”, was circulated this week after Miller assumed the role on Monday following Susie Wiles’ departure.

Miller’s changes include replacing the Cabinet Secretary position with a Director of Cabinet Relations. The new role will focus on supporting Cabinet secretaries rather than directing communications across departments.

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A shift in Cabinet communications The memo says each Cabinet secretary is best placed to lead and communicate on behalf of their department. The Director of Cabinet Relations will ensure departments are resourced and supported, according to the document.

The changes mark a shift from Wiles’ communications approach. Sources cited by Fox News described her oversight of administration-wide messaging as highly prescriptive. One source said the new arrangement would “unleash the Cabinet to be the captains of their own ship”.

A former Trump administration official told Fox News that Wiles had sought extensive authority over communications. The source alleged that she warned Cabinet members they could face damaging media coverage if they deviated from approved messaging and said they could be blamed for Republican losses in the midterm elections.

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Other changes to White House roles The memo also changes reporting arrangements for presidential scheduling. The director of presidential scheduling and the Office of Presidential Scheduling will report to Chamberlain Harris, deputy director of outer oval operations.

Caleb Orr, a former assistant secretary of state for economic and business affairs, has been appointed chief of staff for policy.

The document sets out a defined policy process involving the deputy chief of staff for policy and the national security adviser. It says responsibilities will be clearly assigned and overlapping portfolios avoided.

The changes offer an early indication of how Miller intends to manage the White House following Wiles’ exit. The memo places greater emphasis on Cabinet-level leadership while setting out lines of authority for communications, scheduling and policy work.

The memo also seeks to establish a more streamlined approach to policy coordination, with the deputy chief of staff for policy and the national security adviser overseeing a regular process.

By assigning specific responsibilities and avoiding overlapping portfolios, the administration aims to clarify how policy decisions move through the White House. The personnel changes come as Miller takes over the chief of staff role and begins putting his own management structure in place.