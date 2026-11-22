Several companies that received refunds for paying President Donald Trump’s tariffs are using some of the money for corporate bonuses instead of reimbursing customers, a ProPublica investigation has found. Companies are using tariff refunds for bonuses. (Bloomberg) more

What was found According to ProPublica, at least nine companies have said they are using their refunds to pay bonuses. It checked thousands of securities filings and earnings calls to find this. The companies include Stanley Black & Decker, the owners of TJ Maxx and Marshalls, and golf brand Titleist.

Dozens of other firms have said little about their plans. They only describe the refund as the kind of earnings used to decide executive bonuses.

None of the companies that said they are using the money for bonuses have said they plan to refund customers.

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Stanley Black & Decker, TJX and Acushnet use tariff refunds for bonuses According to ProPublica, Stanley Black & Decker repeatedly raised prices after President Donald Trump imposed tariffs, saying the increases were needed to cover the import fees. The company is now set to receive at least $298 million in refunds.

In its filings, the company said the refund “was partially offset by directly attributable costs for variable incentive compensation.” The company uses this term to refer to bonuses.

A TJX has received $331 million in refunds. ProPublica reported that TJX said it “accrued incremental expenses of $112 million for year-end incentive compensation and discretionary bonuses for eligible Associates globally.” The company also said the remaining amount “will be used to support our future growth”.

Acushnet, the maker of Titleist, disclosed an “incentive compensation expense of approximately $12.0 million” from its refund.

Burlington Stores took a different approach. CEO Michael O’Sullivan said the company received $55 million in refunds and, “rather than taking a one-time boost to earnings”, plans “to deliver even sharper values to our shoppers”. A spokesperson told ProPublica that none of the refund would go toward bonuses.

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Why customers are unlikely to get money back According to The Guardian, the Trump administration has refunded at least $100 billion since August, after the Supreme Court ruled that Trump's "liberation day" tariffs were illegal.

Only the direct payers of the tariffs, called "importers of record", can apply for refunds. Shoppers and businesses further down the chain cannot. Almost all the companies that said they will refund customers sell to other businesses, not to consumers.

Studies say shoppers paid part of the cost. The New York Federal Reserve estimated that 26% of tariff increases pass through to consumer prices. A Harvard Business School study put it at 43%.