Tesla CEO Elon Musk has warned that the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure could trigger a massive cash requirement next year, as companies race to build computing capacity needed to train and run advanced AI models. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the artificial intelligence infrastructure race faces major challenges in powering, cooling and operating massive computing systems. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) more

“Getting this amount of compute turned on, cooled and working reliably is incredibly hard,” Musk wrote on X on Sunday while responding to AI researcher François Chollet.

The comments come as technology companies continue spending heavily on artificial intelligence infrastructure. Major cloud providers and AI developers have increased investments in data centres, advanced processors and energy systems to support growing demand for generative AI applications.

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AI compute race pushes chip demand higher Musk’s comments followed a post by Chollet, founder of AI company Ndea and creator of the ARC benchmark.

Chollet responded to a market data that showed several semiconductor companies have attracted investor attention because of relatively lower forward price-to-earnings ratios. The list includes semiconductor firms such as SanDisk, Skyworks Solutions and Micron.

“Either you believe the AI buildout is over, that AI was a flash in the pan, and that the need for compute has already peaked... or this a rare buying opportunity,” Chollet wrote.

The semiconductor industry has become central to the AI expansion because advanced models require large numbers of graphics processing units (GPUs), high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and specialised chips.

Nvidia has emerged as the dominant supplier of AI training GPUs. Companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Meta are also spending billions of dollars on data centre capacity equipped with its processors.

Memory chip manufacturers are also benefiting from AI demand. HBM, a high-performance memory technology used alongside AI processors, has become one of the most sought-after components in the industry. “HBM and DRAM production is effectively sold out through 2029, with chip and memory supply projected to stay tight until well into the 2030s,” Chollet wrote.

Chollet argued demand for computing power, however, remains strong because AI model training requirements continue increasing. He pointed to rising GPU demand, tight memory supply and continued investment in AI systems as reasons the sector could maintain momentum.

He wrote, “Inference is profitable with 70-85% margins, and demand is growing geometrically. Each new model generation unlocks new use cases.”