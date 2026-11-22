In a statement on X, ICE said officers conducted a targeted operation at around 8:05 am PST to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican national who had overstayed his visa. The operation took place as passengers were boarding an Alaska Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles .

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested two Mexican nationals during an enforcement operation at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on November 21, after a passenger allegedly threw hot coffee at federal officers and other travellers attempted to obstruct the arrests.

ICE said other travellers began obstructing and assaulting officers during the arrest. One passenger allegedly threw hot coffee at the federal agents. The agency identified her as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, also a Mexican national who had overstayed her visa.

Mejia was subsequently arrested and will be charged with assaulting a federal officer, ICE said. The agency described assaulting or obstructing federal law enforcement officers as a felony and warned that those involved would face prosecution.

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Alaska Airlines flight delayed after ICE operation The enforcement action took place on the jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as passengers were boarding Alaska Airlines Flight 1306, which was scheduled to depart for Los Angeles at 8:10 am.

According to a CBS News report, the incident showed masked immigration officers dragging at least one person away as a woman shouted that her daughter was being taken and had a work permit. The footage also showed officers struggling with someone on the ground as other passengers watched.

The airline described the incident as distressing for passengers and employees. It said ICE had not provided advance notice of the enforcement operation.

"We are concerned by this morning's law enforcement action during the boarding of Alaska Flight 1306," Alaska Airlines said in a statement.

The airline said it was working with the Port of Seattle to establish whether the appropriate protocols had been followed and had raised its concerns directly with the relevant authorities.

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The Port of Seattle also said the incident was distressing for the affected family and other passengers, adding that local authorities would engage federal officials to understand what happened.

ICE reports rise in assaults against officers ICE defended the operation and cited rising attacks against its personnel. The agency said assaults against its officers had increased by more than 1,600%, vehicular attacks by 3,300% and death threats by 8,000%.

"Anyone who assaults or obstructs law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," ICE said, referring to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin's position.

The incident comes amid increased immigration enforcement at US airports. CBS News reported that ICE has stepped up airport arrests since the summer, particularly targeting people who overstayed their visas.

The report also cited Department of Homeland Security figures showing that ICE arrested 491,000 people in fiscal year 2026, including nearly 475,000 administrative arrests. Such arrests involve alleged immigration violations that are civil rather than criminal offences.