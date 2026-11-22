In an unusual campaign, a British endurance athlete swam in the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy corridor at the centre of the US-Iran war where several tankers have been attacked in the past few weeks, to highlight the conflict's impact on the environment. Lewis Pugh swam in the Strait of Hormuz for three days to highlight the environmental impact of the US-Iran war. (AFP) more Lewis Pugh, a United Nations Patron of the Oceans, spent three days swimming parts of the dangerous waterway to highlight how the war threatens the area's habitat and wildlife, according to The Associated Press. He is believed to be the first person to undertake a long-distance swim in the region since the war began earlier this year. Pugh swam 15 kilometres in total, starting from the Musandam peninsula towards the Cape of Hormuz. He also recalled hearing two explosions minutes after starting the swim. "I looked up and I could see that an oil tanker about four kilometres away had been hit. The explosion was so loud, two booms, and then fighter jets coming in. And at that moment I realised we have to get out of here right now," he told AP. Also Read | US-Iran talks: Araghchi says Hormuz reopening is ‘not difficult’ as Qatar steps up mediation efforts

Who is Lewis Pugh? Pugh, 56, is a British endurance swimmer and ocean advocate who is the first person to complete a long-distance swim in every ocean in the world. He undertook the first swim across the North Pole in 2007, and also swam in Antarctica, a glacial lake on Mount Everest, crossed the Red Sea and swam the full length of the English Channel. A longtime climate activist, Pugh was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and appointed the first UN Patron of the Oceans in 2013. All of his extreme swims have been carried out to campaign for marine conservation and highlight environmental damage. Some have dubbed Pugh’s blend of epic swimming and political outreach as “Speedo diplomacy.” He also founded the Lewis Pugh Foundation to push governments to ensure environmental justice by creating Marine Protected Areas (MPAs). He had called for an end to the ongoing Iran war, saying it was "causing immense human suffering", according to the BBC. "War causes immense human suffering. Lives are lost, families are torn apart, and homes are destroyed. But there is another casualty that receives far too little attention: nature itself," he said. Why did he swim in the Strait of Hormuz? According to Pugh, the Strait of Hormuz is more than a shipping lane. "It is also one of the most beautiful places I have ever been … it’s one of the treasure troves of the natural world," he told the Associated Press. "With all these ships being sunk, this area is under severe threat. It’s going to take years, decades for this area to recover." The chief purpose of his daring swim was to highlight the war's impact on the region's environment, which he argued was receiving less attention as compared to the human cost. Pugh said oil leaking from the dozens of tankers damaged since February could create lasting problems for the region's animals, as well as its coastlines, coral reefs and mangrove forests.