Abdul El-Sayed wants to investigate RFK Jr. over staff cuts at federal health agencies: ‘It's about accountability

Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed wants to investigate Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over staffing cuts at federal health agencies, which he says have affected food safety and the government's response to disease outbreaks. Abdul El-Sayed wants to investigate RFK Jr. over FDA and CDC staffing cuts, food recalls and the response to disease outbreaks. Photographer: Sarah Rice/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

Speaking to CNN's Kate Bolduan, El-Sayed said he wants to examine decisions made at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). He said the investigation should help explain what happened and how the problems can be addressed.

El-Sayed said he wants to understand “the decision-making that’s gone on and what we need to do to solve the problem.”

He also made clear that his intention was not to take revenge on Kennedy or other officials.

“This is not about retribution for something past. This is about understanding what happened, holding people accountable for what they did and then solving the problem moving forward.”

Also Read: ‘I’m an honorary Indian’: Abdul El-Sayed’s clip resurfaces after Michigan midterms win

Why does Abdul El-Sayed want to investigate RFK Jr.? El-Sayed argued that staffing cuts at the FDA and CDC affected the agencies' ability to prevent food-related illnesses and respond to outbreaks. He pointed to the cyclospora outbreak over the summer and recent recalls involving blueberries, blackberries and meat.

He also criticised Kennedy's approach to public health, describing it as “anti-science”. El-Sayed argued that the decisions made under Kennedy's leadership need closer examination, particularly when it comes to food safety and public health.

Also Read: Abdul El-Sayed makes history as first Muslim elected to US Senate, defeats Trump-backed Mike Rogers

Abdul El-Sayed sets high bar for Trump administration nominees The Michigan Democrat also warned that people nominated by the Trump administration would face close scrutiny. He said he would not automatically support nominees and would expect them to prove they were qualified for their positions.

“My position is I’m going to assume I’m not going to support you until proven otherwise,” El-Sayed said. “So the bar is going to be extremely high.”

El-Sayed's comments came after his victory over Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's November 3 Senate election. His win made him the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

The former public health official has also supported major healthcare changes, including Medicare for All, and reducing the influence of corporate money in politics.