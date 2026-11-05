‘I’m an honorary Indian’: Abdul El-Sayed’s clip resurfaces after Michigan midterms win

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed's victory in Michigan's US Senate race has brought renewed attention to his Indian connection, with the senator-elect describing himself as an "honorary Indian" and joking that he might be "more Indian than Arab". Abdul El-Sayed, Democratic US Senate candidate from Michigan, during an election night event with Michigan Democrats in Detroit, Michigan, US, early on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. (Bloomberg) El-Sayed, whose wife Sarah Jukaku comes from an Indian-origin family with roots in Bhatkal, Karnataka, spoke about his connection to India in a podcast interview from two months ago. Reflecting on his experience of visiting the country, he said he had come to appreciate the patience ingrained in Indian culture.

Deep Dive Why did Abdul El-Sayed describe himself as an “honorary Indian”? What is Abdul El-Sayed’s connection to India? What does Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate victory mean for Muslim representation in Congress?

"I'm an honorary Indian. There is a patience to Indian culture that I appreciated only when I went to India. You're surrounded by a billion people. Nothing gets done quickly," he said in a light-hearted vein during a podcast interview with Exxodus Pictures recorded two months ago.

In the same podcast, El-Sayed had joked that being married into a South Indian family for two decades may have made him "more Indian than Arab". "I've been married to a South Indian family for 20 years. I might be more Indian than Arab. Everybody likes desis more than Arabs," he said at the start of the podcast. A video of his remarks resurfaced on social media following his election victory, bringing his Indian family connection into the spotlight. Also Read | 84/100: Democrats sweep districts with high concentration of Indian-American voters in midterms El-Sayed also spoke about his family, joking that he has been surrounded by desi women throughout his life. "I'm like surrounded by desi women my whole life. Like, I have two desi daughters and a desi wife," he said.