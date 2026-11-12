Kimberly Powell, who CEO Jensen Huang allegedly had affair with, studied at Northeastern University, has worked at Nvidia for over 18 years

Kimberly Powell has been at Nvidia for over 18 years

Huang already admitted to having an affair with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang who has been accused of being a Chinese spy, though Beijing has denied the allegations. Amid the latest report on Huang's affair, a new report has suggested that Nvidia is preparing to oust the embattled CEO.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly had another extramarital relationship with a company executive who reports to him. The individual was identified as Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care, according to a New York Times report .

How long has Kimberly Powell worked at Nvidia, and what roles has she held?

How long has Kimberly Powell worked at Nvidia, and what roles has she held?

Powell has been a hardware engineer at DOME imaging systems from January 1999 to April 2003, as per her LinkedIn profile . She went on to join Planar Systems, Inc. Medical Business Unit, where she worked for a little over five years.

Then, Powell joined Nvidia. There, she's held positions of Director, WW Business Development, Higher Education & Healthcare and Sr Director, Artificial Intelligence Business Development, before becoming Vice President / General Manager, Healthcare at Nvidia.

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Powell's Nvidia bio notes “She is responsible for the company’s worldwide healthcare business, including hardware and software platforms for accelerated computing, AI, and visualization that power the ecosystem of medical imaging, life sciences, drug discovery, and healthcare analytics.”

The bio adds that, “Previously, Powell led the company’s higher education and research business, along with strategic evangelism programs, NVIDIA AI Labs, and the NVIDIA Inception program. Powell joined NVIDIA in 2008 with responsibility for establishing NVIDIA GPUs as the accelerator platform for medical imaging instruments.”

Her profile notes she's based out of Santa Clara, California. CNN reporter Meg Tirrell noted that Powell was slated to speak at the opening session of the Milken Future of Health Summit, tomorrow, but has reportedly canceled her planned appearance.

Kimberly Powell is married, studied at Northeastern The NYT report noted that Powell is married, but did not identify her husband. Powell's educational background includes Northeastern University, where she got a BS, Electrical Engineering concentration in Computer Engineering degree. Powell was there from 1996 to 2001, as per her profile.

She then studied at Boston University, where she got a Graduate Certificate in Project Management. Powell was enrolled there from 2005 to 2006, as per her LinkedIn, and her studies reportedly include “Program and Project Management, Project Leadership and Communications, Project Risk and Cost Management, Project Simulation and Modeling.”

Powell further studied at MIT Sloan School of Management for a year in 2007. Her areas of studies included “Executive Education, Product Design, Development and Management,” her profile stated.

Both Huang and Powell are yet to address the report on the alleged affair.