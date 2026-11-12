Kimberly Powell, who CEO Jensen Huang allegedly had affair with, studied at Northeastern University, has worked at Nvidia for over 18 years
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, an executive who reports to him.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly had another extramarital relationship with a company executive who reports to him. The individual was identified as Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care, according to a New York Times report.
Huang already admitted to having an affair with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang who has been accused of being a Chinese spy, though Beijing has denied the allegations. Amid the latest report on Huang's affair, a new report has suggested that Nvidia is preparing to oust the embattled CEO.
Track latest developments on Nvidia here
Meanwhile, here's details on Powell's professional career.
Kimberly Powell has been at Nvidia for over 18 years
Deep Dive
Powell has been a hardware engineer at DOME imaging systems from January 1999 to April 2003, as per her LinkedIn profile. She went on to join Planar Systems, Inc. Medical Business Unit, where she worked for a little over five years.
Then, Powell joined Nvidia. There, she's held positions of Director, WW Business Development, Higher Education & Healthcare and Sr Director, Artificial Intelligence Business Development, before becoming Vice President / General Manager, Healthcare at Nvidia.
Also Read | Nvidia board working with outside firm to identify CEO Jensen Huang's replacements after reports of multiple affairs
Powell's Nvidia bio notes “She is responsible for the company’s worldwide healthcare business, including hardware and software platforms for accelerated computing, AI, and visualization that power the ecosystem of medical imaging, life sciences, drug discovery, and healthcare analytics.”
The bio adds that, “Previously, Powell led the company’s higher education and research business, along with strategic evangelism programs, NVIDIA AI Labs, and the NVIDIA Inception program. Powell joined NVIDIA in 2008 with responsibility for establishing NVIDIA GPUs as the accelerator platform for medical imaging instruments.”
Her profile notes she's based out of Santa Clara, California. CNN reporter Meg Tirrell noted that Powell was slated to speak at the opening session of the Milken Future of Health Summit, tomorrow, but has reportedly canceled her planned appearance.
Kimberly Powell is married, studied at Northeastern
The NYT report noted that Powell is married, but did not identify her husband. Powell's educational background includes Northeastern University, where she got a BS, Electrical Engineering concentration in Computer Engineering degree. Powell was there from 1996 to 2001, as per her profile.
She then studied at Boston University, where she got a Graduate Certificate in Project Management. Powell was enrolled there from 2005 to 2006, as per her LinkedIn, and her studies reportedly include “Program and Project Management, Project Leadership and Communications, Project Risk and Cost Management, Project Simulation and Modeling.”
Powell further studied at MIT Sloan School of Management for a year in 2007. Her areas of studies included “Executive Education, Product Design, Development and Management,” her profile stated.
Both Huang and Powell are yet to address the report on the alleged affair.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More