Nvidia LIVE updates: Nvidia shares tumble as board weighs CEO Jensen Huang’s ouster amid affair row

US officials have stated that they have reason to believe Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese intelligence asset. Jensen Huang has not named Huang Le while admitting to his affair.

Concerns were also raised after it was found that Alice Huang was a managing director at Megaspeed, which is a Singapore-based firm and Nvidia's main cloud partner for the Asia-Pacific region.

US officials have alleged that through Jensen Huang, Alice Huang may have helped China secure Nvidia's AI chips, which Beijing has been prohibited from acquiring.

Amid this row, a New York Times report has claimed that Jensen Huang had a second affair with Nvidia vice president Kimberly Powell, who directly reports to him.