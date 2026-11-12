Nvidia LIVE updates: Nvidia shares tumble as board weighs CEO Jensen Huang’s ouster amid affair row
Nvidia LIVE updates: Amid the ongoing spying row, triggered by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a Chinese businesswoman, the board of the AI company is likely to meet today as they mull removing Huang.
- 2 Mins agoUS Commerce Secretary stalled Trump's Nvidia-China chips, claims report
- 43 Mins agoJensen Huang out of Forbes top 10 real time billionaires list
- 1 Hr 8 Mins agoChinese AI firms rush to secure Nvidia chip capacity amid fear of US curbs
- 1 Hr 29 Mins agoMusk says it would be an ‘honour’ to hire Jensen Huang.
- 10:04 AM IST, Nov 12Alice Huang entered Taiwan eight times in 2024 and 2025, says govt official
- 9:42 AM IST, Nov 12Who could replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO?
- 9:22 AM IST, Nov 12Nvidia shares tumble amid scrutiny over CEO Jensen Huang
- 9:13 AM IST, Nov 12US Democratic senators urge Trump admin to preserve Nvidia export records amid China security concerns
- 8:42 AM IST, Nov 12White House to not intervene in Nvidia's board decision on Huang
- 8:35 AM IST, Nov 12Nvidia board working with outside firm to identify CEO Jensen Huang's replacement
- 8:23 AM IST, Nov 12Who is Kimberely Powell?
- 8:13 AM IST, Nov 12Alice Huang back in China, claim reports
- 7:47 AM IST, Nov 12Jensen Huang had a second affair with Nvidia executive who reports to him, claims report
- 7:04 AM IST, Nov 12Board likely to meet today, mulls removing Jensen Huang
Nvidia LIVE updates: Nvidia's board has been working with an outside firm as it mulls removing Jensen Huang as the chief executive officer, claims a WSJ report. This meeting comes after Jensen Huang's admission of having an extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese businesswoman, Alice Huang, a row has erupted, with the United States launching a 'national security' probe into the matter....Read More
US officials have stated that they have reason to believe Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese intelligence asset. Jensen Huang has not named Huang Le while admitting to his affair.
Concerns were also raised after it was found that Alice Huang was a managing director at Megaspeed, which is a Singapore-based firm and Nvidia's main cloud partner for the Asia-Pacific region.
US officials have alleged that through Jensen Huang, Alice Huang may have helped China secure Nvidia's AI chips, which Beijing has been prohibited from acquiring.
Amid this row, a New York Times report has claimed that Jensen Huang had a second affair with Nvidia vice president Kimberly Powell, who directly reports to him.
Nvidia LIVE updates: US Commerce Secretary stalled Trump's Nvidia-China chips, claims report
Nvidia LIVE updates: US President Trump on Thursday authorised a crack down on companies suspected of diverting Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China for the third time this year — even consulting Elon Musk before giving the go-ahead, reported Axios.
However, citing officials close to the matter, Axios added that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick appeared to stall these curbs.
As the spy scandal rocked the administration, Lutnick reportedly met with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and National Security Adviser and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Situation Room.
During this, Treasury Secretary Bessent confronted Lutnick about his reluctance to implement export controls, especially for Megaspeed.
Lutnick's seemingly innocuous comment raised concerns, the sources said, because officials have repeatedly believed the Commerce Department would impose the export controls, only to have nothing happen, reported Axios.
Nvidia LIVE updates: Jensen Huang out of Forbes top 10 real time billionaires list
Nvidia LIVE updates: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has dropped out of the top 10 billionaires list by Forbes. As of 12 noon IST on Thursday, Huang stands at the 11th position on the real time billionaires index with a net worth of $151.2 billion.
Nvidia LIVE updates: Chinese AI firms rush to secure Nvidia chip capacity amid fear of US curbs
Nvidia LIVE updates: As the US investigates into an alleged spying plot after Nvidia CEO Jensen uang admitted to his affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, many Chinese AI firms are rushing to secure chips.
As per a Reuters report, hinese artificial intelligence companies are trying to rent Nvidia-powered computing capacity at data centres outside China, concerned that a scandal involving the US chipmaker's chief executive Jensen Huang could spur Washington to tighten restrictions on their remote use of advanced processors.
The moves underline concern among Chinese technology companies over the potential closing of a gap in US export controls. Seeking to protect US dominance of the critical sector, Washington restricts exports to China of Nvidia's most advanced artificial intelligence chips, but Chinese companies can access such processors remotely by renting computing power at data centres overseas.
Nvidia news LIVE updates: Musk says it would be an ‘honour’ to hire Jensen Huang.
Nvidia LIVE updates: Elon Musk has said it would be an "honor" to hire Nvidia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang, responding to a social media post urging him to bring the chipmaker's co-founder on board, amid reports that Nvidia's board is considering Huang's position at the company.
Musk remarked on X in response to a suggestion that he hire Huang. Responding to the same, Musk said, "That would be an honour."
His response, however, comes at a time when Nvidia is facing scrutiny over reports that its board is weighing the future of its chief executive following allegations concerning his personal relationships.
Nvidia CEO news LIVE: Alice Huang entered Taiwan eight times in 2024 and 2025, says govt official
Nvidia CEO news LIVE: Alice Huang, the woman accused of spying for Beijing during an affair with Nvidia founder Jensen Huang visited Taiwan a total of eight times in 2024 and 2025, a Taiwanese government minister said Thursday.
Alice Huang, who is also known as Huang Le, used a Hong Kong passport to enter Taiwan "under a standard business visitor status" and there were "no special flags" about her at the time, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Chui-cheng told lawmakers.
Chiu made the remarks in Taiwan's parliament in response to lawmakers' questions about Alice Huang's entries into Taiwan and a New York Times report that the United States had advised Taiwan as early as 2024 to monitor her movements.
Nvidia CEO news LIVE: Who could replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO?
Nvidia CEO news LIVE: Chip giant Nvidia's board was reportedly meeting Wednesday to discuss the future of co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang after he dated an accused Chinese spy, according to US media.
With Huang unexpectedly on the backfoot, and no known plan of succession at Nvidia, the field is wide open for a variety of replacements to lead one of the key AI players should the board decide to oust Huang.
Some of the options are -
Internal hire - Nvidia could opt for an in-house pick such as Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress and Ian Buck, who oversees the company's data center clients.
Huang's children - Huang could also try and position a member of his own family as his replacement. His daughter Madison Huang is currently the senior director of product marketing at Nvidia and is among the names most suggested by analysts. Jensen Huang's son Spencer Huang could also be a potential successor. He currently works at Nvidia as the director of product management in the company's robotics division.
Tech CEO swap - Huang's cousin Lisa Su, who would bring valuable expertise to the table as the longtime CEO of semiconductor giant AMD might also be an option, along with Rene Haas, CEO of UK chip design firm Arm. Speculation is also being made regarding former Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Nvidia CEO news LIVE: Nvidia shares tumble amid scrutiny over CEO Jensen Huang
Nvidia CEO news LIVE: Nvidia Corp. shares sank in extended trading Wednesday as investors grappled with the possibility of the company without Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang at the helm.
The stock fell as much as 10% in postmarket trading in New York. Shares began to drop following a New York Times report that the CEO had a relationship with one of his direct reports.
Losses extended after the Wall Street Journal said Nvidia’s board is preparing to oust him. Huang admitted over the weekend that he had a separate affair with an alleged Chinese spy.
Nvidia CEO news LIVE: US Democratic senators urge Trump admin to preserve Nvidia export records amid China security concerns
Nvidia CEO news LIVE: Senior US Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons asked the Trump administration to preserve all documents tied to Nvidia's chip exports to China, amid growing scrutiny over CEO Jensen Huang's relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.
Nvidia's board is meeting late on Wednesday to decide whether to oust Huang, a person familiar with the matter said, after media reports alleged he had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing.
"This incident raises significant concerns about the federal government’s ability to effectively enforce our export controls and protect our national security,” the senators said in the letter sent to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House chief of staff Stephen Miller.
Nvidia CEO news LIVE updates: White House to not intervene in Nvidia's board decision on Huang
Nvidia CEO news LIVE updates: The White House will not intervene in Nvidia board’s decision on Jensen Huang, the Washington Post reported.
Nvidia CEO news LIVE updates: Nvidia board working with outside firm to identify CEO Jensen Huang's replacement
Nvidia CEO news LIVE updates: Amid reports that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has had multiple extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy, the tech giant's board has been working with an outside firm to identify potential successors as it prepares to meet as early as Wednesday (local time) to decide Huang's future at the company.
The board is considering naming a temporary chief while searching for a permanent one, a person familiar with the situation said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public, Bloomberg reported.
Nvidia CEO news LIVE updates: Who is Kimberely Powell?
Nvidia CEO news LIVE updates: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly had another extramarital relationship with a company executive who reports to him. The individual was identified as Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care, according to a New York Times report.
Powell has been a hardware engineer at DOME imaging systems from January 1999 to April 2003, as per her LinkedIn profile. She went on to join Planar Systems, Inc. Medical Business Unit, where she worked for a little over five years.
Then, Powell joined Nvidia. There, she's held positions of Director, WW Business Development, Higher Education & Healthcare and Sr Director, Artificial Intelligence Business Development, before becoming Vice President / General Manager, Healthcare at Nvidia.
Nvidia CEO news LIVE updates: Alice Huang back in China, claim reports
Nvidia CEO news LIVE updates: The suspected Chinese spy at the heart of a scandal that threatens to take down Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has returned to her home country, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
Megaspeed International founder Alice Huang is currently living in Beijing with the knowledge of security officials, one of the people said, asking to remain anonymous to discuss a sensitive situation. It wasn’t immediately clear when or why she traveled to the capital, nor what she may be engaged in, the people said.
Alice Huang’s whereabouts have been the topic of intense speculation since Nvidia’s founder admitted to an extra-marital affair and the company’s board began an investigation into allegations she’s a Chinese spy.
Nvidia CEO news LIVE updates: Jensen Huang had a second affair with Nvidia executive who reports to him, claims report
Nvidia CEO news LIVE updates: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing fresh scrutiny over his personal relationships, with a New York Times report alleging that he also had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, the company's vice president of healthcare, who reports directly to him.
Huang, 63, and Powell, 48, were reportedly seen behaving affectionately at a hotel in San Jose during an Nvidia conference in March. Both are married to other people.
The latest allegation comes as Huang faces questions over his reported relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence agencies have assessed to be linked to Chinese intelligence.
Nvidia CEO news LIVE updates: Board likely to meet today, mulls removing Jensen Huang
Nvidia CEO news LIVE updates: Nvidia's board is preparing to remove CEO Jensen Huang following reports about his personal relationships, including an alleged affair with a suspected Chinese spy, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
According to the report, the board was preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday to decide Huang's future at the company. The reported move comes as Nvidia faces growing questions about its leadership and an investigation into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.