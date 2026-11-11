Ramayana box office collection day 7 (updated live): Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film avoids big drop after festive break, races past ₹450 crore

Ramayana created mayhem in the first two days after its opening weekend, raking in over ₹200 crore net at the Indian box office. The Nitesh Tiwari film made full use of the post-Diwali holidays to maximise its box-office collections. Now, on Wednesday, the film faced its first major test after working days began post the holiday. And the epic passed with flying colours, refusing to lose any momentum and still maintaining its grip at the ticket window. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama in Ramayana.

Ramayana box office update Ramayana began with a ₹64.85 crore opening day, a low figure given the film’s scale. It then fell slightly before recovering, ending its opening weekend at ₹239 crore net in India. Then came Monday and Tuesday, when the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer shattered all-time collection records. The film earned ₹107 crore net on Monday and ₹94 crore net on Tuesday, both the highest in Indian cinema history.

But while Ramayana had the advantage of Govardhan Pooja and Bhai Dooj on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, Wednesday offered no such respite. Yet, the film has maintained an impressive pace at the box office. By 3 PM on Wednesday, Ramayana has earned over ₹29 crore net in India, taking its domestic haul past ₹450 crore to ₹469 crore.

Initially, the surge was driven largely by the Hindi version of the film, but now the dubbed versions have begun to pay off. Ramayana has crossed ₹100 crore in net earnings across its four dubbed versions in India, becoming the first Hindi film to do so.

Ramayana aims for the 500-crore club Ramayana should enter the elite 500-crore club either on Wednesday or early Thursday. No Hindi film had breached the mark until Pathaan did so three years ago. And now, Ramayana is set to reach the milestone in its opening week. This is a remarkable pace, one that the film would need to sustain if it wants to break even with its reported ₹1600 crore budget.

On Thursday, Ramayana will look to surpass the lifetime domestic collections of big-budget blockbusters such as Gadar 2, Pathaan, and Animal.