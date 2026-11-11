Prakash Raj says SS Rajamouli is questioned for casting him in Varanasi; talks about being banned 8 times in Tollywood
Prakash Raj was banned from the Telugu film industry eight different times for various reasons but says the audience loves him.
Actor Prakash Raj had been a polarising figure long before he began getting vocal about politics. He was famously banned eight different times by Tollywood alone for various reasons, and now, calls for a boycott of his films are quite common on X (formerly Twitter). On the Point Blank talk show on NTV, Prakash responded to those who’d like to ban him and revealed that SS Rajamouli is being questioned for casting him in Varanasi.
Prakash Raj points out irony of wanting
Prakash was asked on the show about boycott calls for his films. Pointing out the irony of some of his biggest films facing that but going on to perform well at the box office, the actor said, “When I starred in KGF, they had a problem with me acting in it. It made so much money; what do you do now? You said, let’s ban Prakash Raj, and yet Drishyam 3 collected more. Who can stop movies? At most, they can stop films I produce. I am primarily an actor. I am in Varanasi now. On X, they are questioning Rajamouli for casting me in the film. Who will be able to ban it?” He also stated that people who have seen his work and love it don’t have an issue with him.
On being banned 8 times in Tollywood
When the host brought up that Prakash was banned eight times in Tollywood over alleged unprofessionalism, he smiled and responded, “Isn’t it beautiful to lead a life where everyone needn’t be the same? To live a life like this, to be honest, and to face issues that come with it is what I am all about. What’s wrong with it? Have I committed atrocities or stolen? Judge me by my work. I’m not in jail to come and leave at certain times; that is how an artist works. When I am working in five languages and travelling, it happens.”
Prakash Raj’s bans and MAA elections
Prakash famously became the first actor to ever be banned from the Telugu film industry in 2008. Over the course of his career, he has been banned eight times for various reasons. Primary complaints against him often involved missing shooting schedules or arriving late on set. Producers of major movies such as Jalsa, Kantri, and Parugu also often complained that he would refuse to compromise on set.
In 2021, the last time Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections were held, Prakash contested against Vishnu Manchu for president. However, the opposition campaigns often called him an ‘outsider’ in the industry for being born in Karnataka, despite his stellar work in Telugu. After losing elections despite support from industry stalwarts like Chiranjeevi, Prakash alleged foul play.
On the talk show, the actor pointed out that elections for the film body have not been held since 2021, despite a mandate to hold them every two years. In 2024, the general body agreed that Vishnu and his panel should remain in office until the new MAA office building is completed. As of 2026, there has been no update on a new building.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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