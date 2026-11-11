Kiara Advani's baby bump gets another red carpet moment on Koffee with Karan, it has a 2025 Met Gala look connection

Actor Kiara Advani, who recently announced her second pregnancy, appeared on Koffee with Karan with her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra. The makers unveiled a new trailer of the show on Tuesday, featuring the couple. Kiara was seen flaunting her baby bump in a red gown with a silver star attached to her belly. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the next guests on Koffee with Karan.

Kiara has now reacted to a fan drawing a connection between her latest look and her appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, where she debuted her baby bump while pregnant with her first child, daughter Saraayah Malhotra.

Kiara reacts to fan comparing her KWK look with Met Gala outfit A fan shared a collage featuring Kiara's two looks, pointing out how the silver star on her Koffee with Karan outfit reminded them of the umbilical cord-inspired detail in her Met Gala ensemble.

For the 2025 Met Gala, Kiara became the first Indian actor to walk the red carpet while pregnant. She wore a custom Gaurav Gupta creation. The outfit featured a sculpted gold breastplate with two hearts representing a mother and child, connected by an abstract umbilical cord. Sharing the collage, the fan wrote, "This star reminds me of the umbilical heart cord when Kiara was pregnant with Saraayah and now the star for the little baby." Another fan noted how both of Kiara's babies made their red carpet debut before their birth. "The bump gets its own red carpet moment every single time," the fan wrote.

Kiara reshared the post on her Instagram stories and reacted with an evil eye emoji and a heart emoji.