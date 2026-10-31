Varun Dhawan reunites with Sidharth Malhotra after Heated Rivalry joke on Koffee With Karan; Kiara Advani joins the fun

The goofy picture shows Varun taking a selfie with Sidharth, while Kiara appears in the background, pushing the two actors apart. Varun's special mention of “bhabhi ji” Kiara also won hearts. Kiara, who is expecting her second baby with Sidharth, posed behind the two actors.

Varun Dhawan shared a picture with Sidharth and his wife, actor Kiara Advani, on Instagram. Playing along with the Heated Rivalry reference, Varun wrote, “Heated, yes, but never a rivalry with my brother. Thank u for the hospitality bhabhi ji."

During his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, Varun Dhawan named his Student of the Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra as his choice to headline an Indian adaptation of the popular Canadian romance series Heated Rivalry. The actor took the joke a little further and shared a picture with Sidharth, along with a witty caption.

Sidharth played along and reshared Varun's post with the caption, “You'll always be my first."

Fans had hilarious reactions to Varun's post. One comment read, “Kiara is the third wheel." Another said, “Reunion of Sid and Rohan feels the same like it was in 2012." One more comment read, “No rivalry, only brotherhood." Some fans also wished for the actors to reunite on the big screen. One comment read, “We want Student of The Year Returns." Another said, “We hope you guys reunite soon."