Varun Dhawan wants Sidharth Malhotra for a Heated Rivalry remake, says there was tension in Student of the Year

Karan, who launched both actors in Student of the Year, seemed to approve of the idea, calling the pairing “quite sexy”. Varun then explained why he thought it could work, bringing up the film that first introduced him and Sidharth to audiences. He pointed out that their characters already had a certain dynamic in Student of the Year. “I think there was (sexual) tension (between them) even in SOTY,” he said, adding, “Lot of people were, me and Sid should end up together more than Alia”.

The conversation came up during the rapid-fire round of an episode featuring Varun and Janhvi, with Arjun joining them on the couch midway. When Karan asked Varun which male co-star he would choose for a remake of the Canadian romance series, he was quick with his answer: “Sidharth Malhotra”.

Varun Dhawan has a pick for a Bollywood version of Heated Rivalry , and it is none other than his Student of the Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra . The actor made the suggestion on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 9, joking that the two had the kind of tension that could have taken their 2012 film in a very different direction. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were the guests on the third episode of the final season, along with Arjun Kapoor as special guest.

The remark left Arjun wondering whether he had missed an alternate version of the 2012 film. He asked if Student of the Year actually had such an ending, prompting Varun to insist that it did. Arjun then joked that the version Varun was talking about existed only in his imagination. In Student of the Year, Varun and Sidharth played students who find themselves competing against each other, with Alia Bhatt’s character caught up in the rivalry.

The internet wasted no time reacting to Varun’s confession. Since the episode dropped, the clip has been doing the rounds on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), where one post featuring the exchange has racked up nearly a million views. Fans have also been sharing edits of Rohan and Abhimanyu from Student of the Year, highlighting the tension between their characters and imagining what their dynamic might have looked like as a romance.