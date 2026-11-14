Tinnu Anand discharged from hospital after 14 days, recovering at home following five fractured ribs and punctured lung
Tinnu Anand says he recovering from rib injury sustained during a fall. He was discharged from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.
Veteran actor-filmmaker Tinnu Anand, who suffered five fractured ribs and a punctured lung after a fall, says he has been discharged from the hospital and recovering at home. He was discharged from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in suburban Mumbai on Thursday, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) following the accident.
Tinnu Anand is recovering at home
Speaking to PTI, the actor shared an update on his health and said he was feeling much better. "I've come home after 14 days and I'm much better now. I'm supposed to recover in the bed, till the doctors says, 'You're okay to go out'," he said.
The 81-year-old director said he had a fall at his residence. Recalling how the accident happened, Tinnu said he fell while walking around his house at night when the lights were switched off. He did not immediately realise the extent of his injuries and only learnt about the fractures the following morning.
"I was walking in the night and the lights were not on, and suddenly I fell down and went to sleep after that. The next morning, I came to know that I've suffered a fracture so my daughter took me to the hospital. After the CT scan, we learnt that I've got five fractures. I don't remember how I spend that time but I'm okay now," he said.
The actor has been advised complete bed rest as he continues his recovery. He is also undergoing physiotherapy at home and is taking time to regain his strength following the injuries. "I'm resting well at home," he said, adding that he hopes to resume work on two South-language films sometime next month, depending on his recovery and his doctors' advice.
About Tinnu Anand
Tinnu Anand has been a part of the Hindi film industry for decades, wearing several hats as an actor, filmmaker, writer and director. The son of veteran screenwriter Inder Raj Anand, he comes from a family with deep roots in cinema. While a younger generation of viewers may recognise him from films such as Salaar, Ghajini, Dabangg and Merry Christmas, the filmmaker is equally remembered for his work behind the camera. As an actor, his filmography also includes Agneepath, Khiladi, Damini, Kohra, Krantiveer, Trimurti, China Gate, Saathiya and Bluffmaster. As a filmmaker, he has also directed several films starring Amitabh Bachchan, including Kaalia, Shahenshah, Main Azaad Hoon and Major Saab.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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