Vishal Dadlani jokes that Diljit Dosanjh's Case song is the story of his life after Shruti Haasan reveals fondness for Punjabi singer, Daler Mehndi
On Double Date with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Shruti Haasan talked about her favourite Punjabi artistes when Vishal Dadlani chimed in.
Actor-singer Shruti Haasan and music composer Vishal Dadlani were guests on a recent episode of Double Date with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. On their way to the shoot, Shruti spoke about her favourite Punjabi artistes, mentioning Daler Mehndi and Diljit Dosanjh. When she expressed fondness for the latter’s song, Case, Vishal joked that the lyrics felt a little too familiar.
Vishal Dadlani, Shruti Haasan on Daler Mehndi, Diljit Dosanjh
After Neha and Angad picked up Shruti and Vishal from their homes for the episode, they spoke about music on the way to the studio. Expressing just how much she likes Punjabi music, Shruti said, “I am like the hugest Daler Mehndi fan on planet Earth. Like, I love him; you don’t understand. Tunak Tunak Tun is my favourite song.” Vishal added, “I think, globally speaking, that song is one of India’s biggest exports,” and the actor called it ‘timeless’. When Neha expressed surprise at this, the composer said, “Bigger than Diljit, bigger than Aujla, bigger than everything. It’s everywhere.”
Shruti also spoke about liking everything from classy to trashy Punjabi music. When Vishal asked her who her favourite was from the current lot, she said, “Diljit. I like Diljit. I like his song Case.” The composer, who was unfamiliar with the song, asked more about it, when Angad chimed in and sang, “Case chalda, case chalda. (A court/police case is in progress).” Vishal then cracked everyone in the car up by saying, “This is the story of my life.” He even insisted, “I’ve felt that.”
Vishal Dadlani’s legal troubles in the past
Vishal once ran into legal trouble over a 2016 tweet about the Digambar Jain monk Tarun Sagar after a speech at the Haryana State Legislative Assembly. An FIR was filed against the composer and activist Tehseen Poonawalla. The Punjab and Haryana High Court later quashed the criminal case against them in 2019 but imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh each. In 2025, the Supreme Court set aside the order, stating that ‘courts are not meant for moral policing’, according to an IE report. Over the years, Vishal has faced criticism multiple times for some of his posts on X (formerly Twitter).
Vishal most recently composed the full album for the 2025 Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Shekhar Ravjiani. Shruti last starred in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie last year. She will soon play key roles in the Tamil film Train and the Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.