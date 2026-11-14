Finding roles I want remains a struggle, willing to wait for right opportunities: Aditi Rao Hydari

"I do things because I want to do them. If my heart says do it, then I do it. Also, for me the choice is based on the director and the writing. And I really work hard and I always wanted to be in a place where amazing directors choose me, which doesn't come easy," Hydari told PTI in an interview.

The actor, best known for her work in Hindi and South language films like "Delhi 6", "Padmaavat", "Kaatru Veliyidai", "Sammohanam", "Hey Sinamika" and OTT shows such as "Jubilee" and "Heeramandi", said her choice of roles is not guided by a deliberate attempt to experiment with different characters.

Mumbai, Actor Aditi Rao Hydari says finding the kind of work she aspires to do continues to be a struggle but she is willing to wait for the right opportunities.

Who stars in Parivarik ManuRanjan, and where can I watch it?

Who stars in Parivarik ManuRanjan, and where can I watch it?

"I believe that the right people will find me for the most beautiful parts. I want to explore things, I want to learn, I always want to be a curious kid," she said.

The actor, who made her acting debut in 2006 with the Malayalam film "Prajapathi" co-starring Mammootty, said she has to keep proving herself with every project.

"I'm not saying this with resentment, and I'm not complaining either. Since I'm not from the industry, I've to prove myself every time. And when I say prove, I mean that you really have to believe, and stick your ground and be like, 'I'll not say yes to something that I don't want to do'."

Hydari said she continues to approach her career with patience and self-belief that the right opportunities will come her way.

"I believe, whether it is a manifestation or hard work, but I want to be in that place and I think I am kind of there. But every step is one uphill step even now, it is as much a struggle to get the kind of work that I want to do. I have to wait for it but I will wait for it," she said.

In her latest film, "Parivarik ManuRanjan", directed by Varun V Sharma, Hydari shares screen space with Pankaj Tripathi for the first time .

She said she was in awe of him but was surprised by his warmth on the sets.

"Sometimes they say don't meet your heroes but I'm so lucky that so many great people that I've worked with have been truly incredible to me. I had a great time working with him.

"Everybody says that Pankaj sir gives 'gyaan' but he doesn't give any 'gyaan', he is very quiet and loves to feed. I would ask him all kinds of questions and he used to explain things with love," Hydari said.

The actor said she admires Tripathi's command over language, pauses, and the effortless quality to his performances, which often make his characters engaging.

She also revealed that her husband, actor Siddharth, is a huge admirer of Tripathi's work.

"People like him have a different relationship with that material, and I love that. I know Pankaj sir has studied acting, yet he makes it look very effortless, which I also find very beautiful," Hydari said, praising Tripathi's performances in films such as "Newton", "Stree", "Mimi", "OMG 2".

Calling 2026 a "dynamic year", the actor said it had been fulfilling professionally, with releases such as "Lust Stories 3" and "Parivarik ManuRanjan", along with her upcoming series "O Saaathi Re".

"2026 has been a year of a lot of changes, surprises and it's a very dynamic year. What I want in 2027, I won't tell you 100 per cent because I always believe that our dreams are very special, we shouldn't share them until they are fulfilled," she said.

"Parivarik ManuRanjan" is streaming on SonyLIV.

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