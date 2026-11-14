Suriya thanks Tovino Thomas for agreeing to a cameo appearance in Scene, calls Jithu Madhavan film a love letter to Malayalam cinema
In Scene, Tovino Thomas plays Victor, a quirky and menacing perfume serial killer.
The Tamil film Scene marks the third release of Suriya this year. In the crime comedy thriller, Suriya plays DSP Inbaaraj who gets embroiled in an investigation. The film also stars Tovino Thomas, whose appearance was not revealed until release.
As the film enters its second weekend in theatres, the makers have now unveiled a promo of his character. Suriya shared the promo and thanked Tovino for agreeing to do the film, where he plays a quirky and menacing perfume serial killer named Victor.
What Suriya said
In the film, Tovino and Suriya's characters have a tense confrontation inside the jail that sets up for the next events of the twisted narrative. Suriya shared the promo in his X account and wrote in the caption, “Dear @ttovino, I can’t thank you enough for being our Victor. The love and generosity with which you came on board means more to me than words can express.”
‘It’s our little love letter to Malayalam Cinema’
He went on to add, “And to all my wonderful co actors, technicians and creative minds from the Malayalam film industry, thank you for being with us on #Scene. It’s our little love letter to Malayalam Cinema!” Most of the cast and the crew on Scene are from Malayalam cinema.
The film marks Jithu's first film in Tamil, as his previous two films- Romanchan and Aavesham- were in Malayalam. Suriya's co-stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen are also actors from the Malayalam film industry. Scene marks Naslen's debut in Tamil.
Recently, Suriya thanked the fans for all the support towards the film and wrote on Instagram, “Our hearts are full of gratitude! The love and warmth you have shown #SCENE, across languages & borders, means the world to our Team, Jo & me. Thank you for coming to the theatres with so much trust. Your love gives us the courage to keep exploring our horizons. Forever grateful!”
The film follows DSP Inbaraj (Suriya), a police officer struggling with deteriorating eyesight. Although his condition forces him to step away from active police work, he remains determined to solve a series of murders. Jithu dismissed rumours that a sequel to the film is in the works. Atlee and Mahesh Babu hailed the film after its release and called it a must-watch. The film has crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide within its first week.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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