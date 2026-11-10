U19 Asia Cup: Aaryavir Sehwag’s thumping 160 flattens UAE

Aaryavir Sehwag continued his impressive run of form in the Under-19 Asia Cup, smashing 160 off 168 balls for India against the UAE on Tuesday. This was his second substantial contribution in the tournament, following a 70 against Nepal last week. Sehwag's knock, studded with 17 fours and seven sixes, propelled India to 309/7 despite a mini-collapse towards the end of the innings. Aaryavir Sehwag, right, and VK Vineeth, added 193 runs for the second wicket. (BCCI)

After captain Lakshya Raichandani fell for 17, the opener, who was subdued and patient during the first half of his innings, added 193 runs for the second wicket with VK Vineeth (67 off 69).

Sehwag enjoyed a bit of luck too. He was on 41 when the wicketkeeper put him down off Noorullah Ayobi on back-to-back deliveries. He was offered one more reprieve when the bowler grassed a caught-and-bowled chance while trying to stop a powerful drive. By then, however, Sehwag was well on course. Just how cautious the India opener had been can be gauged by the fact that at one stage he was 63 off 91 balls. Then the floodgates opened.

Fours and sixes became a more regular feature. The crisp cover drives gave way to flamboyance and powerful strikes. The trademark step-out six was a classic. Sehwag was particularly severe on left-arm wrist-spinner Uddish Suri, plundering him for two sixes and two fours in a 21-run 37th over. He reached both his 50 and 150 with sixes. Sehwag eventually perished while mistiming to mid-on, shaking his head as he walked back. Understandably so, as there was a double hundred for the taking. But even as he departed, Sehwag had done his bit.

The innings reflected what Sehwag had stated before the start of the tournament: that he wanted to bring a bit of Virat Kohli into his game, alongside his father's traits. The blend was evident in his approach.

“I love taking to the attack. I’m a huge Virat Kohli fan and like to play my cricket aggressively. Not just the Sehwag way but the Kohli way as well. I would love to dominate every side that comes against us and try to do as much as I can for the country and win games for India.”

Meanwhile, Vineeth crafted an impressive innings of his own. But it was Sehwag’s onslaught that laid the foundation for the highest total of the tournament so far.

“The pitch was a little bit slower. It was gripping in the first 15-20 overs. The first Powerplay was slow but challenging,” the left-handed Vineeth said at the break. “We were just taking our time in the first 20 overs. After that, if it was in the range, we decided to go for it. He [Aaryavir] did the hitting; I just supported him.”

For the UAE, Naseem Khan finished with figures of 4/48, dismissing India's two top-scorers, Anvay Dravid and Manal Chauhan.