Girl kidnapped in Bihar's Rohtas, gang-raped in Aurangabad; auto-rickshaw driver among three arrested

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by an autorickshaw driver and his two associates in Bihar on Tuesday, police said, adding that the accused have been arrested. Taking the gravity of the matter, a case for abduction and gangrape was registered with Tilouthu police station. (Representative Image/ANI)

The survivor was abducted in Rohtas district and taken to the Aurangabad district, where the accused committed the crime. According to the police, the three accused were arrested, and the autorickshaw was recovered within five hours of the crime being reported.

The accused driver was identified as 41-year-old Jamuna Ram of Chandar Bigha village under the Barun police station area of Aurangabad district. His two associates were identified as 32-year-old Arvind Kumar and 42-year-old Nanhak Ram.

What allegedly happened The girl had gone to her paternal aunt's house in Banjari before Diwali and was returning home to Tilouthu on Tuesday evening. She asked an auto-rickshaw driver, who already had two men in his vehicle, to take her to Tilouthu.

Instead of taking the victim to her destination, the three men took her to Barun, where they allegedly sexually assaulted her inside a room. Subsequently, the auto-rickshaw driver brought the victim back toward Tilouthu and allegedly tried to flee after leaving the girl at a secluded place.

The police said the girl raised an alarm, and the driver was chased down and arrested by the cops with help from locals.

Taking the gravity of the matter, a case for abduction and gangrape was registered with Tilouthu police station, and Rohtas superintendent of police (SP) Mr Raj formed a special police team under SHO Subham Kumar to arrest the other two accused persons.

The accused driver disclosed the names of his associates and co-villagers who were also arrested from their hideout in Aurangabad. The auto-rickshaw used in the commission of the crime has also been recovered.

The SP said further legal action is underway.