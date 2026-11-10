Ramayana box office collection day 6 (updated live): Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film sees another record-breaking day, beats Dhurandhar 2 to cross ₹350 crore
Ramayana is set for another red-letter day at the Indian box office after raking in over ₹100 crore in a single day on Monday.
After what was the best Monday in Indian cinema history, Ramayana has refused to slow down. The Nitesh Tiwari film is galloping towards another record-breaking day on Tuesday, courtesy of the Bhai Dooj holiday. The film is projected to cross ₹400 crore on its sixth day, setting itself up for a massive opening week.
Ramayana box office update
Ramayana began with a ₹64.85 crore opening day, a low figure given the film’s scale. It then fell slightly before recovering, ending its opening weekend at ₹239 crore net in India. On Monday, as the festivities ended but the holidays remained, Ramayana broke several records on its way to a staggering ₹107 crore haul in India.
On Tuesday, the story is similar. After Govardhan Pooja on Monday, it’s Bhai Dooj on Tuesday that has sustained the film’s breakneck pace. Advance booking is indicative of that. Ramayana sold over 11 lakh tickets in pre-sales for Tuesday, grossing over ₹40 crore.
By 3 PM on Tuesday, Ramayana had grossed ₹41.15 crore net in India, storming past the ₹350-crore mark and taking its domestic haul to ₹387 crore. The surge is being driven largely by the Hindi version of the film, which accounts for almost 85% of total earnings. Despite Yash’s presence as Ravana, the Kannada version hasn’t quite broken the bank.
On Monday, Ramayana was selling 1.40 lakh tickets per hour on BookMyShow around noon, the highest since the platform started keeping records post-pandemic. The film delivered another stellar performance on Tuesday, reaching the 95k-tickets-per-hour mark around 1 PM.
Ramayana outpaces Dhurandhar 2 again
On Monday, Ramayana earned ₹107 crore net in India, the best Monday for an Indian film. Notably, it beat the Hindi cinema record of Dhurandhar The Revenge, which earned ₹60 crore net on its first Monday earlier this year. On Tuesday, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer outpaced Dhurandhar 2 yet again. The Aditya Dhar film had earned ₹56 crore net on its first Tuesday, a mark that Ramayana will easily surpass.
All about Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is the first part of a duology. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part released worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for release on Diwali 2028.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.