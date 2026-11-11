Ramayana worldwide box office collection day 6: Back-to-back ₹150-crore days lift Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film past ₹800 crore; beats PK, Chhaava lifetime

After the best Monday in Indian cinema history, Ramayana followed it up with the best Tuesday ever: another red-letter day where the film earned close to ₹100 crore net in India and over ₹160 crore gross worldwide. This has propelled the Nitesh Tiwari film close to the ₹1000-crore mark worldwide, and it has not even completed a full week at the box office yet. Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Ramayana worldwide box office update The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer opened to great reviews on Thursday, with initial audience reactions largely positive. However, the box office receipts were underwhelming for a film of this scale and ambitions. For a film reportedly budgeted at ₹1600-2000 crore, an opening weekend of ₹507 crore was slightly below par.

But Ramayana turned it around in the post-Diwali break. Making use of the Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj breaks, the film returned extraordinary figures on Monday and Tuesday, easily moving past the ₹800 crore mark worldwide and gaining much-needed momentum both in the domestic market and overseas.

On Tuesday, Ramayana earned a staggering ₹94 crore net in India, obliterating Baahubali 2’s ₹59 crore record by a wide margin. The film saw several houseful shows across India and recorded occupancy figures exceeding 80% for all night shows nationwide. This comes after the film earned ₹107 crore net on Monday, giving it a combined ₹200 crore domestic haul after its four-day opening weekend. After six days in theatres, Ramayana has now earned ₹440 crore net ( ₹526 crore gross) at the Indian box office.