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Motorcycle-borne terrorists attack CRPF team in J-K’s Kulgam; 3 jawans injured

The terror attack in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir took place at around 2.15 pm when terrorists opened fire on CRPF personnel deployed at a checkpoint

Updated on: Nov 11, 2026, 16:11:56 IST
By Mir Ehsan
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Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured when suspected terrorists opened fire at a checkpost in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday, officials aware of the matter said.

On Wednesday (November 11), terrorists opened fire at CRPF personnel deployed in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational image/ANI)
On Wednesday (November 11), terrorists opened fire at CRPF personnel deployed in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational image/ANI)

A search operation was underway to track down the attackers.

“There has been firing on CRPF Naka at Kulgam, Kashmir. Three personnel injured. Operations going on to nab the perpetrators and give the best possible treatment to the injured,” the CRPF said in a statement.

According to officials, the motorcycle-borne terrorists attacked the CRPF soldiers at around 2:15pm before fleeing the spot.

This is the third terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five months and the second targeting security personnel. A policeman was killed in Anantnag town when terrorists opened fire on security forces on July 22. The deceased, Head Constable Aashiq Hussain Qureshi, who belonged to the IR 3rd Battalion and was a resident of Beerwah in Budgam district, was deployed for Amarnath Yatra security duty when he came under attack.

Nine days later, on July 31, terrorists opened fire on workers at a brick kiln in Kilam village of Kulgam district, killing a non-local labourer from Chhattisgarh and seriously injuring another.

  • Mir Ehsan
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mir Ehsan

    Mir Ehsan has reported from Kashmir for the past more than 20 years. He is an assistant editor and bureau chief of HT in Kashmir since 2018. Before that he was associated with Indian Express. He has extensively covered Kashmir politics, militancy and developmental issues. He is also a recipient of Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2005.Read More

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Home/India News/Motorcycle-borne Terrorists Attack CRPF Team In J-K’s Kulgam; 3 Jawans Injured
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