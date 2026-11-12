Nvidia preparing to remove CEO Jensen Huang amid affair probe: Report
WSJ reports Nvidia's board is preparing to remove CEO Jensen Huang following reports about alleged affairs.
Nvidia's board is preparing to remove CEO Jensen Huang following reports about his personal relationships, including an alleged affair with a suspected Chinese spy, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
According to the report, the board was preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday to decide Huang's future at the company. The reported move comes as Nvidia faces growing questions about its leadership and an investigation into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.
Reports of two affairs
The WSJ reported that Huang had two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy. The report has added to the growing controversy surrounding the Nvidia chief and his personal relationships.
Earlier on Wednesday, The New York Times reported that Huang had an affair with a company executive who reported directly to him. The newspaper identified the executive as Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, citing five people who had worked at the company.
Also Read: Jensen Huang had affair with Nvidia VP who reports directly to him: Report
The reports emerged days after Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife. Nvidia's board is also investigating whether he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.
Questions have also been raised about Huang's reported relationship with another woman, Alice Huang. US intelligence officials have said she facilitated shipments of Nvidia chips to Chinese companies.
Nvidia shares fall
The reports have also affected Nvidia's stock. The company's shares fell about 9% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.
Nvidia has already lost more than $300 billion in market value since news of the reported affair with Alice Huang first emerged. Investors are now watching closely for any official statement from the company about its CEO's future.
Leadership questions grow
Huang's possible departure could create a major leadership gap at Nvidia, which has become one of the world's most valuable companies, with a market value of around $4 trillion.
The company plays a major role in the global artificial intelligence industry. Its chips are widely used to train AI models and run services such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.
Nvidia is also at the centre of the technology competition between the United States and China. Any change at the top could draw attention from investors and the wider technology industry.
Deep Dive
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More