Cabinet clears ₹2,390-crore Noida Metro extension; Blue, Aqua lines get new link

The Centre on Wednesday approved an 8.449-km extension of the Noida Metro’s Aqua Line at ₹2,390 crore, paving the way for direct Delhi Metro connectivity to Noida and Greater Noida West. A key feature of the Aqua Line extension will be its interchange facility with the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line at Noida Sector 61 (HT Photo/ Sunil Ghosh)

The move is also aimed at improving connectivity access to commercial, residential and institutional hubs along the route.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared the project, which will have five elevated stations and connect Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4. PM Modi, in a post on X, shared the “good news”, while highlighting key advantages of the extension.

“As Noida and Greater Noida grow, why should daily commutes become longer? Here is some good news for the people of Noida and Greater Noida!” PM Modi said.

He said the extension would improve access to “offices, schools, hospitals and commercial hubs”, ease congestion and lead to shorter commute time. The proposed corridor would provide a “major boost to connectivity and ease of living,” the Prime Minister added.