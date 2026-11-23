Donald Trump said that he spoke "directly and indirectly" with the board of Nvidia about reinstating Jensen Huang as they announced that the 63-year-old is back to lead them. Explaining the decision to involve himself in the decision of a corporate board, Trump said he feared China would “hire” Huang.

Nvidia's Jensen Huang with US President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House on September 29. (REUTERS) more less

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Huang, who stepped down from Nvidia after admitting to an affair with Alice Huang, suspected by US intelligence of spying for China, will return as the company's CEO, president and a member of the board of directors. Huang's ouster had come amid an ongoing US probe into alleged smuggling of restricted Nvidia chips into China. They allege that Alice Huang and her Singaporean company Megaspeed were a key node in the smuggling network via which the export-restricted chips may have reached China.

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Trump told CNBC in an interview after the reinstatement that he spoke with the board "directly and indirectly," suggesting he had a role in the decision. “I spoke to them, let me put it that way,” Trump said, adding that he "convinced" the Nvidia board to reinstate Huang.

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Deep Dive Why did Trump urge Nvidia to reinstate Jensen Huang? Trump said he feared China might hire Huang, giving it an advantage in the AI race. He also argued that Huang's leadership was important to Nvidia and US interests. How did Nvidia's board decide to reinstate Jensen Huang? The board said it held discussions and meetings with Huang and received input from senior US government officials. It voted unanimously, saying it was satisfied with his candor and ability to lead and saw no national security risk. Why are lawmakers questioning Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia? Lawmakers from both parties are seeking details about the national security assessment and what information the administration gave the board. They have also called for scrutiny of Nvidia's export-control compliance and chip sales to China.

“I think the board acted really responsibly,” Trump continued. “They did ask for assurance on the national security threat. And we gave them assurances at least with everything we know, and we know a lot.”

Trump feared China would hire Jensen Huang

Trump explained that his decision, in part, was influenced by fears that China would "hire" Jensen Huang and would get ahead of the US in the AI race. “I know how good China is, how professional they are, how cunning they are,” Trump said.

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Also read: ‘It’s outrageous’: US lawmakers question Jensen Huang's Nvidia return despite Trump's backing

He speculated that China's Xi Jinping may say: "We don’t need spies. Let’s hire Jensen.” “I could see China coming in and saying, ‘Hey Jensen, hey, how would you like to come to China?’” Trump said. “Jensen could take the next plane to China, and I guarantee you they would give him whatever he wanted.”

The board in its statement said that it is "confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk."

"The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA," it read.

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Huang said he is "honored" to return to the company and takes the “responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.”