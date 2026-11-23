Donald Trump said that he spoke "directly and indirectly" with the board of Nvidia about reinstating Jensen Huang as they announced that the 63-year-old is back to lead them. Explaining the decision to involve himself in the decision of a corporate board, Trump said he feared China would “hire” Huang.
Huang, who stepped down from Nvidia after admitting to an affair with Alice Huang, suspected by US intelligence of spying for China, will return as the company's CEO, president and a member of the board of directors. Huang's ouster had come amid an ongoing US probe into alleged smuggling of restricted Nvidia chips into China. They allege that Alice Huang and her Singaporean company Megaspeed were a key node in the smuggling network via which the export-restricted chips may have reached China.
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Trump told CNBC in an interview after the reinstatement that he spoke with the board "directly and indirectly," suggesting he had a role in the decision. “I spoke to them, let me put it that way,” Trump said, adding that he "convinced" the Nvidia board to reinstate Huang.
Also read: ‘You got brain, nobody can beat you’: Trump spoke to Jensen Huang before reinstatement as Nvidia CEO{{/usCountry}}
Also read: ‘You got brain, nobody can beat you’: Trump spoke to Jensen Huang before reinstatement as Nvidia CEO{{/usCountry}}
Deep Dive
Why did Trump urge Nvidia to reinstate Jensen Huang?
How did Nvidia's board decide to reinstate Jensen Huang?
Why are lawmakers questioning Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia?
“I think the board acted really responsibly,” Trump continued. “They did ask for assurance on the national security threat. And we gave them assurances at least with everything we know, and we know a lot.”
Trump feared China would hire Jensen Huang
Trump explained that his decision, in part, was influenced by fears that China would "hire" Jensen Huang and would get ahead of the US in the AI race. “I know how good China is, how professional they are, how cunning they are,” Trump said.
Also read: ‘It’s outrageous’: US lawmakers question Jensen Huang's Nvidia return despite Trump's backing
He speculated that China's Xi Jinping may say: "We don’t need spies. Let’s hire Jensen.” “I could see China coming in and saying, ‘Hey Jensen, hey, how would you like to come to China?’” Trump said. “Jensen could take the next plane to China, and I guarantee you they would give him whatever he wanted.”
The board in its statement said that it is "confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk."
"The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA," it read.
Huang said he is "honored" to return to the company and takes the “responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.”
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.