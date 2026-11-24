Hamirpur , A total of 5,876 people were bitten by dogs in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district over 10 months this year, averaging 19 bite cases daily. 19 bites a day: Dog menace on rise in Hamirpur, close to 6,000 people bitten in 2026 more

The Health Department data shines a light on the canine crisis, which is not limited to stray dogs.

Between January and October this year, stray dogs accounted for 3,863 bite cases, while pet dogs were involved in 2,013.

The number of reported cases this year has already exceeded the total for the entire previous year by 1,551. On average, nearly 19 people have been targeted by dogs every day.

"Dog bite cases must be taken seriously. People should not be negligent if bitten or scratched by a dog and should immediately visit the nearest healthcare facility for treatment. It is essential to complete the full course of the anti-rabies vaccine as per medical advice," Hamirpur Chief Medical Officer Dr Satish Kumar said on Monday.

Allowing pet dogs to roam freely in public spaces, failing to maintain proper control and negligence in their care are posing a risk to public safety too, he said.

In Hamirpur town, the worst-hit areas are the Hirangar forest region and Anu zone, as stray dogs are found in great numbers on the Hamirpur-Sujanpur main road and near the Ano chowk. Students exercising here are targeted by the dogs, with residents alleging that the local municipal corporation is silent on this issue.

The number of people bitten by stray dogs in 2026 was 445 in January, 420 in February, 382 in March, 396 in April, 425 in May, 444 in June, 294 in July, 428 in August, 321 in September, and 308 in October.

Meanwhile, regarding pet dogs, the number of people injured by them was 164 in January, 212 in February, 234 in March, 188 in April, 224 in May, 208 in June, 192 in July, 191 in August, 220 in September, and 180 in October.

Treating a dog bite as a minor injury can prove costly. Rabies is a serious and life-threatening disease, but it can be prevented through timely treatment and vaccination. If bitten or scratched by a dog, immediately wash the wound thoroughly with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes, health officials said.

"Regardless of whether the wound is small or large, consult a doctor without delay. Complete the full course of the rabies vaccine as advised by the physician. Do not apply turmeric, chilli, soil, oil, or any other substances to the wound," they added.

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