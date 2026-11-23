Anthropic and Nvidia shares rose in premarket trading on Monday, November 23, as technology stocks started to recover after falling sharply last week. The recovery came after the Nasdaq recorded its biggest weekly fall since 2020.

Anthropic and Nvidia shares rise as AI stocks rebound after a sharp Nasdaq fall. (AP) more less

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Anthropic shares rose 4.47% at 5:21 am ET on Monday. This was before the company's third day of stock market trading after its IPO on Thursday, CNBC reported.

Nasdaq falls 10% as AI stocks face pressure

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Nvidia shares also jumped 8.6% in premarket trading. The rise came after the company's shares fell sharply over the past month.

Deep Dive Why did Anthropic and Nvidia shares rise in premarket trading after the Nasdaq’s worst week since 2020? Technology and AI-related stocks rebounded on Monday after heavy selling the previous week. The wider recovery followed growing investor concerns about AI stock valuations and companies’ ability to generate enough earnings. How much did Nvidia and Anthropic shares gain in premarket trading? Nvidia shares rose 8.6% and Anthropic shares gained 4.47% in premarket trading on Monday, according to the main article. Other technology stocks, including AMD, Alphabet and Meta, also moved higher. Does the AI stock rebound mean the market sell-off is over? The rebound alone does not establish that the sell-off has ended. Investors were still assessing whether the previous week’s decline marked a bottom or whether stocks could fall further, amid concerns about AI valuations and future earnings.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 10% last week. This was its biggest weekly fall since 2020. The fall came as investors grew worried about technology stocks, especially companies working in artificial intelligence (AI), CNBC reported.

Anthropic raised a record $93.5 billion through its IPO. The company also received another $26 billion from major technology companies that purchased its shares at the IPO price. Anthropic shares gained 17% on their first day of trading on Thursday. However, the stock lost ground on Friday and closed 8.5% lower, reversing some of its initial gains, according to CNBC.

Nvidia stock rebounds after sharp fall

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{{^usCountry}} Investors are still worried that some AI companies are valued too highly. They are also unsure whether these companies can earn enough money to justify their high values. These concerns have led to big changes in technology stock prices in recent weeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investors are still worried that some AI companies are valued too highly. They are also unsure whether these companies can earn enough money to justify their high values. These concerns have led to big changes in technology stock prices in recent weeks. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Wall Street futures surge as Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebound after correction, Nvidia stock jumps 9.7%

Nvidia shares rose in premarket trading after falling more than 40% over the previous month. The company had also faced a major leadership crisis after its founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, was removed from his position.

Big Tech stocks rise in premarket trading

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The leadership change followed reports about Huang's personal life and alleged links involving a woman believed by US intelligence to be a Chinese spy. Huang had admitted to having an extramarital affair with the woman, according to CNBC.

Other major technology companies also recorded gains in premarket trading on Monday, indicating that the recovery was not limited to Anthropic and Nvidia.

Alphabet shares rose 4.98%, while Meta gained 4.36% during premarket trading.

Amazon shares climbed 3.96%, while Microsoft gained 3.14%. SpaceX shares also increased by 3.94%.

Chipmaker AMD recorded a bigger gain, with its shares rising 5.77% in premarket trading.

Neocloud stocks jump as AI shares recover

The rise added to the recovery across major technology and AI-related stocks, CNBC reported.

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Companies known as neocloud providers also recorded strong gains. These companies provide cloud computing services and infrastructure that support AI development and operations.

The neocloud sector has faced several months of sharp price movements. However, stocks in the sector showed signs of recovery on Monday as investors returned to technology and AI-related shares, CNBC reported.

Nebius shares jumped 10.92%, while CoreWeave gained 9.72% in premarket trading.

Iren shares also rose 8.8%, adding to the gains among neocloud companies, according to CNBC.

The broad rise in technology shares came after a difficult week for the market. However, concerns about AI company valuations and the strength of their business models continue to remain a key issue for investors.